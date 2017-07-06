WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2016 The Year of The Airlie Bird- on sale from 8th July!

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk 2016 The Year of The Airlie Bird- on sale from 8th July!

 
Post a reply

2016 The Year of The Airlie Bird- on sale from 8th July!

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 7:09 am
The Dentist Wilf User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6388
In celebration of a quite phenomenal year and in aid of Danny Houghton's Testimonial Year this new book goes on sale this Saturday at the Hull Fc shops. Full of the scepticism, hope, anguish and unmitigated joy that was the lot of the supporter during that quite seminal season the book follows one fans personal journey to his dream and what it was like when he got there.

Retailing at £15 all profits go to Danny and the author will be in the Savile Street Store between 10 and 12-00noon on Saturday 8th July to sign copies.

".......You see for me it was such a seminal season really. Why, well thousands upon thousands had over the years dreamed of winning that Cup at Wembley Stadium but had died wondering. Whilst in the future, generations of Hull FC fans will hear about it and wonder what all the fuss was about. So, its in the memory of those who never saw it, for the fans of the future who might wish they had and to help the testimonial of a true Hull FC hero, that this book is written"


*mods please note this is not a commercial enterprise with all profits going to the Testimonial Fund.

Image
2016 The Year of the Airlie Bird the story of an extraordinary rugby league season at Hull FC -on sale July 2017 - price £15, all proceeds to Danny Houghton Testimonial Fund

Re: 2016 The Year of The Airlie Bird- on sale from 8th July!

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 7:16 am
Roland_R 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:40 am
Posts: 11547
Location: Hull
I have to admit, I'm a fair few chapters in Wilf and you've done a brilliant job. As a fellow Hull FC fan I can relate to so much of it. I'd certainly recommend all fans to purchase a copy, even more so with all profits going to Danny's testimonial.

Buy the book, relive the dream!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, Airlie Frost, Beanman, Google Adsense [Bot], Greavsie, Jake the Peg, Large Paws, Mable_Syrup, rodney_trotter, simon_tem, Tarquin Fuego, themightynortherner, Tinkerman23, x teacher and 163 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,597,1141,48276,0724,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 6th Jul : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM