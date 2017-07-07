If it is a Trussell Trust foodbank ( the majority are) then food vouchers are given to clients by 'professionals' such as doctors, social workers, teachers etc, people who have identified the need. These vouchers are then exchanged at the foodbank for non perishable food which has been donated by individuals and businesses. 'Clients' can, on some occasions just turn up, but this is not the usual case. As well as food, clients are given advice and a friendly listening ear - and a cup of tea. hth