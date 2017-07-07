WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - On your way to the game ?

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 7:43 am
PHe Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 23, 2006 10:28 pm
Posts: 2896
If it is a Trussell Trust foodbank ( the majority are) then food vouchers are given to clients by 'professionals' such as doctors, social workers, teachers etc, people who have identified the need. These vouchers are then exchanged at the foodbank for non perishable food which has been donated by individuals and businesses. 'Clients' can, on some occasions just turn up, but this is not the usual case. As well as food, clients are given advice and a friendly listening ear - and a cup of tea. hth
