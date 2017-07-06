|
|
Please discuss the game here.
|
|
Thu Jul 06, 2017 12:55 am
|
|
Gregory Bird out (1 game suspension) Fouad Yaha out (1 game suspension) Benjamin Garcia out (2 games suspension).
Puts Catalans at a distinct disadvantage against a full strength Wigan.
|
|
Thu Jul 06, 2017 7:02 am
|
|
|
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
|
Thu Jul 06, 2017 8:04 am
|
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Gregory Bird out (1 game suspension) Fouad Yaha out (1 game suspension) Benjamin Garcia out (2 games suspension).
Puts Catalans at a distinct disadvantage against a full strength Wigan.
Do your research John
|
|
Thu Jul 06, 2017 8:07 am
|
|
[Gareth] wrote:
Do your research Jean
I should have said a nearly full strength Wigan. Apart from star full back Morgan Escare (competently substituted for by Samuel Tomkins) who is missing?
|
|
Thu Jul 06, 2017 8:21 am
|
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
I should have said a nearly full strength Wigan. Apart from star full back Morgan Escare (competently substituted for by Samuel Tomkins) who is missing?
Benjamino Flower and Dominco Manfredio plus star coach, Shaunus Waneo III. And thats without even looking at the injury list
|
|
Thu Jul 06, 2017 10:16 am
|
|
[Gareth] wrote:
Benjamino Flower and Dominco Manfredio plus star coach, Shaunus Waneo III. And thats without even looking at the injury list
Plus Wigan have had Richard Silverwood retire and they still haven't bri...I mean recruited a replacement yet.
|
|
Thu Jul 06, 2017 10:50 am
|
|
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
Plus Wigan have had Richard Silverwood retire and they still haven't bri...I mean recruited a replacement yet.
Waiting for the RFL to sort that out for us
|
|
Thu Jul 06, 2017 12:04 pm
|
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Gregory Bird out (1 game suspension) Fouad Yaha out (1 game suspension) Benjamin Garcia out (2 games suspension).
Puts Catalans at a distinct disadvantage against a full strength Wigan.
Not quite:
Flower - Out for the season.
Escare - Out for the season.
Manfredi - Long term injury.
Joel Tomkins - injured.
|
