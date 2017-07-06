WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON: Catalans Dragons vs Wigan Warriors. Saturday 17.00

GAME ON: Catalans Dragons vs Wigan Warriors. Saturday 17.00

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 12:52 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Please discuss the game here.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Game On: Catalans Dragons vs Wigan Warriors. Saturday 17

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 12:55 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Gregory Bird out (1 game suspension) Fouad Yaha out (1 game suspension) Benjamin Garcia out (2 games suspension).

Puts Catalans at a distinct disadvantage against a full strength Wigan.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

