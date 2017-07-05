WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Team for Warrington

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Team for Warrington

 
Post a reply

Team for Warrington

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:16 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9545
Location: Deep in Leytherland
http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague ... view/13265

Only 18 named on RFL website again!

Still no Hock, but it's good to see Higham back. We've sorely missed his leadership. Looks like Higson may get a shot at centre - that should stop him drifting in to the centre's position, on defence! :wink:

Re: Team for Warrington

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:29 pm
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5428
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Alan wrote:
http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague/match_preview/13265

Only 18 named on RFL website again!

Still no Hock, but it's good to see Higham back. We've sorely missed his leadership. Looks like Higson may get a shot at centre - that should stop him drifting in to the centre's position, on defence! :wink:


He'd probably drift the other way to the winger :D :D

Can see Patterson going to centre TBH, personally would like to see Dawson move inside with the hull lad on the wing - one of the bright points of the Widnes game he was

Halfs could be interesting - and I presume Higham is fully fit (heard he was but was being herald back for the 8s), last thing we need is him pulling up again
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: Team for Warrington

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:35 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5988
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Alan wrote:
http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague/match_preview/13265

Only 18 named on RFL website again!

Still no Hock, but it's good to see Higham back. We've sorely missed his leadership. Looks like Higson may get a shot at centre - that should stop him drifting in to the centre's position, on defence! :wink:


I guess Matty Fleming is the one they forgot to list.
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: Team for Warrington

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:42 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9545
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Budgiezilla wrote:
I guess Matty Fleming is the one they forgot to list.


That would add a different slant to the threequarters. When does Langi arrive?

That's twice in succession we have only had 18 named on the RFL website - are they into suspending someone before we have played, these days? :wink:

Re: Team for Warrington

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:45 pm
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5428
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Budgiezilla wrote:
I guess Matty Fleming is the one they forgot to list.


Hadn't even noticed he wasn't there :oops: :oops: :P :P very thin in that area if he isn't and the missing name isn't Langi
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Budgiezilla, chapylad, ColD, davo1979, gunners guns13, hatty, ian c, jon_t, new times, propforward 2338, scrum, shadrack and 177 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,597,0192,19076,0724,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Wed : 19:30
CH1
DONCASTER
34
- 16OXFORD  
 > Thu 6th Jul : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM