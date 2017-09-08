Wires71

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm

Posts: 8927



silver2 wrote: I'm intrigued as to who the non current wolves player could be.



Wonder if it was an ex player ... Wonder if it was an ex player ... Wires71

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm

Posts: 8927

karetaker wrote: Yes I did and to be honest I think I knew the answer before it was given. It's simple really when you think about it, when we had the likes of Briers ,M Monaghan Hodgson etc etc, we have never been able to replace that kind of player, they are just not out there are and those that are they are tied up with good contracts and the Aussies just don't want to come over anymore because they can earn a lot more over there, Karl said they offered one player a contract that would of made the player the highest paid in SL, he turned it down, they simply said if the right player is available our club would be there with cheque book open, short of putting the players arm up his back and forcing him to sign there is nothing that can be done, as I said in an earlier post there are fewer and fewer good players to go around these days,it explains why some of what we watch is utter crap.



Thanks for asking the question. It doesn't explain this season adequately to me as plenty of teams with less have offered more, much more. Thanks for asking the question. It doesn't explain this season adequately to me as plenty of teams with less have offered more, much more. karetaker

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm

Posts: 3445

Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.

Wires71 wrote: Thanks for asking the question. It doesn't explain this season adequately to me as plenty of teams with less have offered more, much more.



It's why I said would still change the coaching staff,it's been a good few years, but it's not working anymore and needs freshening up. It's why I said would still change the coaching staff,it's been a good few years, but it's not working anymore and needs freshening up. Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network



Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm

Posts: 35414

Location: "The cuss i will?"

Philth wrote: Prior to Chivas Regal being well known it was a budget whisky not doing too well. At some point they had the same product but ramped the price up. Consumer's associated price with quality and the brand flew off the shelves and became what it is today.



The one day i turned up at an economic lecture in uni and i can now share it on a RL forum. The system works!!

interesting, i was intrigued as I was given a bottle by a rep from Pernod Ricard last year during a meeting, I've only had a few drams so far, he said it sells relatively well in thr UK compared to otgher blends, but it goes like hot cakes in India and that region, they can't get enough of it. interesting, i was intrigued as I was given a bottle by a rep from Pernod Ricard last year during a meeting, I've only had a few drams so far, he said it sells relatively well in thr UK compared to otgher blends, but it goes like hot cakes in India and that region, they can't get enough of it.



"i have a phobia of Wolves"



"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.



"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game." Philth

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Jan 19, 2009 7:12 pm

Posts: 792

Location: Purgatory

[quote="Fantastic Mr Catpiss"]interesting, i was intrigued as I was given a bottle by a rep from Pernod Ricard last year during a meeting, I've only had a few drams so far, he said it sells relatively well in thr UK compared to otgher blends, but it goes like hot cakes in India and that region, they can't get enough of it.[/quote]







At the risk of derailing the thread, my top blend is always Jameson's. Nice and smooth Richard Henare..............Nuff Said ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm

Posts: 3284

Location: newton-le-willows



Website Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm3284newton-le-willows Following on from Westwood's wise words about the embarrassment of the players with this season's results & the difficulty in getting players, followed by the reported hard sell of season tickets is the club trying to placate the fanatical followers into parting with their hard earned cash once more for next season? Are we to expect Smith's recently bearded image of the tarnished Superman character ,if we survive the 8s,to suddenly turn into a clone of Agar with shaved head,saffron robes & finger cymbals ?

The excited fans chanting for Maharishi Tony & Mahatma Richard to lead us in the next campaign as we queue to get our season tickets.



Are we being brainwashed ? NtW

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm

Posts: 486

ninearches wrote: Following on from Westwood's wise words about the embarrassment of the players with this season's results & the difficulty in getting players, followed by the reported hard sell of season tickets is the club trying to placate the fanatical followers into parting with their hard earned cash once more for next season? Are we to expect Smith's recently bearded image of the tarnished Superman character ,if we survive the 8s,to suddenly turn into a clone of Agar with shaved head,saffron robes & finger cymbals ?

The excited fans chanting for Maharishi Tony & Mahatma Richard to lead us in the next campaign as we queue to get our season tickets.



Are we being brainwashed ?





Someone's started early on the Chivas Regal tonight. Someone's started early on the Chivas Regal tonight. //www.warringtonrugbyheritage.com



Dedicated to preserving the history of rugby league in Warrington Wires71

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm

Posts: 8927

ninearches wrote: Are we to expect Smith's recently bearded image of the tarnished Superman character ,if we survive the 8s,to suddenly turn into a clone of Agar with shaved head,saffron robes & finger cymbals ?

The excited fans chanting for Maharishi Tony & Mahatma Richard to lead us in the next campaign as we queue to get our season tickets.



Are we being brainwashed ?



Ha ha. Are you not mixing your Buddhists with your Hindus there though? Mind you one of each on the coaching staff will cover a few bases. Perhaps if we put an Imam and Rabbi on the board we will have it made. Ha ha. Are you not mixing your Buddhists with your Hindus there though? Mind you one of each on the coaching staff will cover a few bases. Perhaps if we put an Imam and Rabbi on the board we will have it made. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: A.C.WIRE, Mr Snoodle and 102 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 1 ... 7 108 posts • Page 11 of 11 Return to Warrington Wolves Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,628,422 1,410 76,212 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 07:10 NRL MELBOURNE v PARRAMATTA TV TODAY : 10:40 NRL MANLY v PENRITH TV TODAY : 13:30 SL SALFORD v HUDDERSFIELD TODAY : 14:00 CH1 OXFORD v COVENTY TODAY : 15:00 8s WARRINGTON v LEIGH TODAY : 15:00 CH1 LONDON v GLOUC TODAY : 15:00 CH1 SOUTH WALES v CELTIC TODAY : 15:00 8s TOULOUSE v BATLEY TODAY : 15:15 8s HULL KR v WIDNES TV TODAY : 18:15 8s CATALANS v FEATHERSTONE TV TODAY : 21:30 CH1 TORONTO v BARROW TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM



























