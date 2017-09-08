Yes I did and to be honest I think I knew the answer before it was given. It's simple really when you think about it, when we had the likes of Briers ,M Monaghan Hodgson etc etc, we have never been able to replace that kind of player, they are just not out there are and those that are they are tied up with good contracts and the Aussies just don't want to come over anymore because they can earn a lot more over there, Karl said they offered one player a contract that would of made the player the highest paid in SL, he turned it down, they simply said if the right player is available our club would be there with cheque book open, short of putting the players arm up his back and forcing him to sign there is nothing that can be done, as I said in an earlier post there are fewer and fewer good players to go around these days,it explains why some of what we watch is utter crap.
Thanks for asking the question. It doesn't explain this season adequately to me as plenty of teams with less have offered more, much more.
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm Posts: 35414 Location: "The cuss i will?"
Philth wrote:
Prior to Chivas Regal being well known it was a budget whisky not doing too well. At some point they had the same product but ramped the price up. Consumer's associated price with quality and the brand flew off the shelves and became what it is today.
The one day i turned up at an economic lecture in uni and i can now share it on a RL forum. The system works!!
interesting, i was intrigued as I was given a bottle by a rep from Pernod Ricard last year during a meeting, I've only had a few drams so far, he said it sells relatively well in thr UK compared to otgher blends, but it goes like hot cakes in India and that region, they can't get enough of it.
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
[quote="Fantastic Mr Catpiss"]interesting, i was intrigued as I was given a bottle by a rep from Pernod Ricard last year during a meeting, I've only had a few drams so far, he said it sells relatively well in thr UK compared to otgher blends, but it goes like hot cakes in India and that region, they can't get enough of it.[/quote]
At the risk of derailing the thread, my top blend is always Jameson's. Nice and smooth
Following on from Westwood's wise words about the embarrassment of the players with this season's results & the difficulty in getting players, followed by the reported hard sell of season tickets is the club trying to placate the fanatical followers into parting with their hard earned cash once more for next season? Are we to expect Smith's recently bearded image of the tarnished Superman character ,if we survive the 8s,to suddenly turn into a clone of Agar with shaved head,saffron robes & finger cymbals ? The excited fans chanting for Maharishi Tony & Mahatma Richard to lead us in the next campaign as we queue to get our season tickets.
Following on from Westwood's wise words about the embarrassment of the players with this season's results & the difficulty in getting players, followed by the reported hard sell of season tickets is the club trying to placate the fanatical followers into parting with their hard earned cash once more for next season? Are we to expect Smith's recently bearded image of the tarnished Superman character ,if we survive the 8s,to suddenly turn into a clone of Agar with shaved head,saffron robes & finger cymbals ? The excited fans chanting for Maharishi Tony & Mahatma Richard to lead us in the next campaign as we queue to get our season tickets.
Are we being brainwashed ?
Someone's started early on the Chivas Regal tonight.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.