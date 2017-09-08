[quote="Fantastic Mr Catpiss"]interesting, i was intrigued as I was given a bottle by a rep from Pernod Ricard last year during a meeting, I've only had a few drams so far, he said it sells relatively well in thr UK compared to otgher blends, but it goes like hot cakes in India and that region, they can't get enough of it.[/quote]
At the risk of derailing the thread, my top blend is always Jameson's. Nice and smooth
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], getdownmonkeyman, karetaker, ninearches, NtW, Philth, ratticusfinch, rubber duckie, silver2, Wanderer, Watford Wire, wiretillidie30, Wolf Hall and 163 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves