Re: Karl says, Let's have a chat!
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 5:32 pm
silver2 wrote:
I'm intrigued as to who the non current wolves player could be.


Wonder if it was an ex player ...
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 5:37 pm
karetaker wrote:
Yes I did and to be honest I think I knew the answer before it was given. It's simple really when you think about it, when we had the likes of Briers ,M Monaghan Hodgson etc etc, we have never been able to replace that kind of player, they are just not out there are and those that are they are tied up with good contracts and the Aussies just don't want to come over anymore because they can earn a lot more over there, Karl said they offered one player a contract that would of made the player the highest paid in SL, he turned it down, they simply said if the right player is available our club would be there with cheque book open, short of putting the players arm up his back and forcing him to sign there is nothing that can be done, as I said in an earlier post there are fewer and fewer good players to go around these days,it explains why some of what we watch is utter crap.


Thanks for asking the question. It doesn't explain this season adequately to me as plenty of teams with less have offered more, much more.
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 6:33 pm
Wires71 wrote:
Thanks for asking the question. It doesn't explain this season adequately to me as plenty of teams with less have offered more, much more.


It's why I said would still change the coaching staff,it's been a good few years, but it's not working anymore and needs freshening up.
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 6:45 pm
Philth wrote:
Prior to Chivas Regal being well known it was a budget whisky not doing too well. At some point they had the same product but ramped the price up. Consumer's associated price with quality and the brand flew off the shelves and became what it is today.

The one day i turned up at an economic lecture in uni and i can now share it on a RL forum. The system works!!

interesting, i was intrigued as I was given a bottle by a rep from Pernod Ricard last year during a meeting, I've only had a few drams so far, he said it sells relatively well in thr UK compared to otgher blends, but it goes like hot cakes in India and that region, they can't get enough of it.
"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 7:01 pm
[quote="Fantastic Mr Catpiss"]interesting, i was intrigued as I was given a bottle by a rep from Pernod Ricard last year during a meeting, I've only had a few drams so far, he said it sells relatively well in thr UK compared to otgher blends, but it goes like hot cakes in India and that region, they can't get enough of it.[/quote]



At the risk of derailing the thread, my top blend is always Jameson's. Nice and smooth
Richard Henare..............Nuff Said
Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], getdownmonkeyman, karetaker, ninearches, NtW, Philth, ratticusfinch, rubber duckie, silver2, Wanderer, Watford Wire, wiretillidie30, Wolf Hall and 163 guests

