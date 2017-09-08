WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Karl says, Let's have a chat!

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Karl says, Let's have a chat!

Post a reply
Re: Karl says, Let's have a chat!
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 5:32 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8923
silver2 wrote:
I'm intrigued as to who the non current wolves player could be.


Wonder if it was an ex player ...
Re: Karl says, Let's have a chat!
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 5:37 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8923
karetaker wrote:
Yes I did and to be honest I think I knew the answer before it was given. It's simple really when you think about it, when we had the likes of Briers ,M Monaghan Hodgson etc etc, we have never been able to replace that kind of player, they are just not out there are and those that are they are tied up with good contracts and the Aussies just don't want to come over anymore because they can earn a lot more over there, Karl said they offered one player a contract that would of made the player the highest paid in SL, he turned it down, they simply said if the right player is available our club would be there with cheque book open, short of putting the players arm up his back and forcing him to sign there is nothing that can be done, as I said in an earlier post there are fewer and fewer good players to go around these days,it explains why some of what we watch is utter crap.


Thanks for asking the question. It doesn't explain this season adequately to me as plenty of teams with less have offered more, much more.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, DAG, Hicks Is A God, Irish Wire, karetaker, lefty goldblatt, Moe syslak, Philth, ratticusfinch, runningman29, silver2, Smith's Brolly, Wire Weaver and 180 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,628,1001,71976,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 10:55
NRL
SYDNEY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  TOMORROW : 15:15
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM