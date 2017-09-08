karetaker wrote:

Yes I did and to be honest I think I knew the answer before it was given. It's simple really when you think about it, when we had the likes of Briers ,M Monaghan Hodgson etc etc, we have never been able to replace that kind of player, they are just not out there are and those that are they are tied up with good contracts and the Aussies just don't want to come over anymore because they can earn a lot more over there, Karl said they offered one player a contract that would of made the player the highest paid in SL, he turned it down, they simply said if the right player is available our club would be there with cheque book open, short of putting the players arm up his back and forcing him to sign there is nothing that can be done, as I said in an earlier post there are fewer and fewer good players to go around these days,it explains why some of what we watch is utter crap.