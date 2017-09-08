Thanks for the update I appreciate it, to be honest I wrote Outrageous behavior saying it in a ello ello style in my head (not that you would have know obviously).It sounds a bit like the club were trying to divert away from most of the key questions most people want to know.1. Is Smith going to be here next season2. Any clues on who they are chasing3. What's happening with the other players out of contractAnd so on. I couldn't care less how hard Agar thinks he is working.It's good that it's not a slanging match and sounds like it's a well run event but it would be nice to get some key things over to the fans, I know some transfers are sensitive before the end of the season but give us something to hope for.Jack.

The Wire - It's Time To Believe



When things go wrong, as they sometimes will.

When the road you're trudging seems all up hill,

When the funds are low, and the debts are high,

And you want to smile, but you have to sigh,

When care is pressing you down a bit,

Rest if you must, but don't you quit.



Life is queer with the twists and turns,

AS everyone of us sometimes learns,

And many a failure turns about,

When he might have won had he stuck it out:

Don't give up through the pace seems slow.

You may succeed with another blow.



Success is failure turned inside out,

The silver tint of the clouds of doubt,

And you never can tell how close you are,

It may be near when it seems so far;

So stick to the fight when you're hardest hit,

It's when things seem worse,

that you must not quit.