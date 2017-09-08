WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Karl says, Let's have a chat!

Re: Karl says, Let's have a chat!
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 3:44 pm
karetaker wrote:
So what exactly is it you want ? Someone asked and I've posted best as I can.



Thanks very much for the insight.

On the marketing aspect, did anyone question the wisdom of the increasing the price of the season tickets, after the garbage we have had to watch this season?

I would be very surprised if the season ticket sales don't plummet this year, after the terrible rugby on display and the awful fixture dates that we have had to suffer.

I spoke to Karl a few weeks back and he told me that next year will be predominately Friday night matches with the odd Saturday or Sunday (probably no Sundays again). :CRAZY:
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 3:59 pm
karetaker wrote:
Wires71 wrote:
Did you ask the "this all looks great, so why have we fallen from the top tier of RL for the first time in our history ?" (You mentioned you would)


Yes I did and to be honest I think I knew the answer before it was given. It's simple really when you think about it, when we had the likes of Briers ,M Monaghan Hodgson etc etc, we have never been able to replace that kind of player, they are just not out there are and those that are they are tied up with good contracts and the Aussies just don't want to come over anymore because they can earn a lot more over there, Karl said they offered one player a contract that would of made the player the highest paid in SL, he turned it down, they simply said if the right player is available our club would be there with cheque book open, short of putting the players arm up his back and forcing him to sign there is nothing that can be done, as I said in an earlier post there are fewer and fewer good players to go around these days,it explains why some of what we watch is utter crap.


Maybe incriminating photos are need karetaker, but in reality,what we need is for a coach to bring out the best from the players we have.
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 4:17 pm
karetaker wrote:
There is nothing outrageous about not posting anything .

Thanks for the update I appreciate it, to be honest I wrote Outrageous behavior saying it in a ello ello style in my head (not that you would have know obviously).
It sounds a bit like the club were trying to divert away from most of the key questions most people want to know.
1. Is Smith going to be here next season
2. Any clues on who they are chasing
3. What's happening with the other players out of contract
And so on. I couldn't care less how hard Agar thinks he is working.
It's good that it's not a slanging match and sounds like it's a well run event but it would be nice to get some key things over to the fans, I know some transfers are sensitive before the end of the season but give us something to hope for.
Jack.
