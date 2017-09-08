WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Karl says, Let's have a chat!

Re: Karl says, Let's have a chat!
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 11:22 am
They've all been taken prisoner! :o
Re: Karl says, Let's have a chat!
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 1:49 pm
Divide and conquer. They'll be harmony upon yon terrace cometh the morrow.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Karl says, Let's have a chat!
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 1:58 pm
wire-flyer wrote:
They've all been taken prisoner! :o


They must have been or it was one dull non-informative waste of time.
Cant believe there isn't one person who went that isn't prepared to give the masses some details

Outrageous behavior,

Jack.
The Wire - It's Time To Believe

When things go wrong, as they sometimes will.
When the road you're trudging seems all up hill,
When the funds are low, and the debts are high,
And you want to smile, but you have to sigh,
When care is pressing you down a bit,
Rest if you must, but don't you quit.

Life is queer with the twists and turns,
AS everyone of us sometimes learns,
And many a failure turns about,
When he might have won had he stuck it out:
Don't give up through the pace seems slow.
You may succeed with another blow.

Success is failure turned inside out,
The silver tint of the clouds of doubt,
And you never can tell how close you are,
It may be near when it seems so far;
So stick to the fight when you're hardest hit,
It's when things seem worse,
that you must not quit.
Re: Karl says, Let's have a chat!
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 2:31 pm
From what i read on Face Ache it was mostly Agar giving an insight to coaching. The uneducated on there said they have changed there opinion of him, he sounded very very knowledgeable. I was like, surely any coach at that level has to be knowledgeable?? Doesnt mean you are good at translating it to players, or indeed any good at man management or motivation?!!.....sounded like not much else was discussed.

Maybe we will get someone on here that can fill us in when the evening shift starts. As most on that Facebook group are not in the real world!!
