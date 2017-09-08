From what i read on Face Ache it was mostly Agar giving an insight to coaching. The uneducated on there said they have changed there opinion of him, he sounded very very knowledgeable. I was like, surely any coach at that level has to be knowledgeable?? Doesnt mean you are good at translating it to players, or indeed any good at man management or motivation?!!.....sounded like not much else was discussed.
Maybe we will get someone on here that can fill us in when the evening shift starts. As most on that Facebook group are not in the real world!!