Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 10:36 am
Bigted wrote:
Regarding unknownlegend comment. Agar actually took wildcats into top eight after coming out of administration if I remember rightly. I believe they were tipped to finish last that season. Wildcats decline came with Cath Hetherington who used your club as feeder for Leeds. Sold all good players to them and took their cast offs in return. That was nothing to do with agar


yes but it does not fit with the anti agar out argument same as when we lose agar is responsible yet if we win its down to smith some people on here clearly have an agenda and make the facts fit into their argument. he was here last year when we were top of the table a few were not happy with him being here but this season he is the fall guy for smith !!! he will go and to appease the fans who ant him out and smith will be kept on as the club will be seen as making changes.

so do we really think that agar out and keeping smith will improve our fortunes I don't believe it will as pour general direction and game plan is directed by smith and implemented by agar and its a plan that many believe is boring and predictable to watch....
