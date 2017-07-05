WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Karl says, Let's have a chat!

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:02 pm
Smith's Brolly
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 255
https://mobile.twitter.com/wolvesrl/sta ... 1245018113
Regular consultations to take place with fans from the 27th July. Not on the website yet.
Positive?! Just get a Maccies on way home for tea

If it's just ranting and raving, it'll help nobody. Il tell Tony Smith that and I expect same from the fans.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't

Re: Karl says, Let's have a chat!

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:42 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3198
Location: warrington
Limited spaces, wonder how that works.

Re: Karl says, Let's have a chat!

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 9:34 pm
Ganson's Optician
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 05, 2010 3:26 pm
Posts: 3595
Location: M62 Corridor
Whilst I have no doubt that this is well intentioned, hosting it midweek at 6pm excludes most of your workers. Which means this will simply become a forum for the Facebook types: "which player has the worst dress sense? xoxox" [hilarity ensues].
Deus Dat Incrementum

Re: Karl says, Let's have a chat!

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 9:37 pm
morrisseyisawire
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1413
One can only hope it compares with the ceremony of democracy, the evening of argument and deliberation and meeting of articulate minds that was the fans forum in the Touchdown, when Murphy & Dorahy were in charge.

I remember well how one fan gave an impassioned plea to the chair to which "the murph" replied, with all the charm of a nuclear winter, "I have one thing to say to that - b**locks".

Aaah the good old days when engaging with the paying public meant ensuring the Fletcher St. loos urine levels weren't above knee height for small children and consultation meant asking if you wanted brown sauce or ketchup on your half-time pie.

Re: Karl says, Let's have a chat!

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 10:09 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3198
Location: warrington
Well ive sent an e-mail, so await my invitation.

Re: Karl says, Let's have a chat!

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 10:17 pm
Wirefan
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4416
Location: Warrington
morrisseyisawire wrote:
One can only hope it compares with the ceremony of democracy, the evening of argument and deliberation and meeting of articulate minds that was the fans forum in the Touchdown, when Murphy & Dorahy were in charge.

I remember well how one fan gave an impassioned plea to the chair to which "the murph" replied, with all the charm of a nuclear winter, "I have one thing to say to that - b**locks".

Aaah the good old days when engaging with the paying public meant ensuring the Fletcher St. loos urine levels weren't above knee height for small children and consultation meant asking if you wanted brown sauce or ketchup on your half-time pie.


Was that where Murphy spent the night telling folk exactly what he didn't do or wasn't responsible for in the club, to which one chap replied "so what exactly do you do then?" and so followed the ranting response you talk about?

Can you imagine these days...

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], CW8, DAG, Dezzies_right_hook, Ganson's Optician, Hicks Is A God, karetaker, morrisseyisawire, normycat, North Stand Leyther, POSTL, rebelrobin, spacks grandad, Wolf Hall and 239 guests

