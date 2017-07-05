morrisseyisawire wrote: One can only hope it compares with the ceremony of democracy, the evening of argument and deliberation and meeting of articulate minds that was the fans forum in the Touchdown, when Murphy & Dorahy were in charge.



I remember well how one fan gave an impassioned plea to the chair to which "the murph" replied, with all the charm of a nuclear winter, "I have one thing to say to that - b**locks".



Aaah the good old days when engaging with the paying public meant ensuring the Fletcher St. loos urine levels weren't above knee height for small children and consultation meant asking if you wanted brown sauce or ketchup on your half-time pie.

Was that where Murphy spent the night telling folk exactly what he didn't do or wasn't responsible for in the club, to which one chap replied "so what exactly do you do then?" and so followed the ranting response you talk about?Can you imagine these days...