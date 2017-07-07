That's a very defeatist attitude. We have an opportunity to influence the top 4 with some great performances. Why should we put out would would be an academy side and get pasted every weekend? ot only would it affect our renewals, it would affect the confidence of the players we put out.
We should be (and will be) fielding our best team available.
Not to mention the effect on crowds, of playing academy players.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.