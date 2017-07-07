WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Planning for next year

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Planning for next year

 
Post a reply

Re: Planning for next year

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 12:21 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12987
Location: Huddersfield
brough in todays examiner even said they have no chance of top 4.
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Planning for next year

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 5:09 pm
Code13 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30978
Location: Gods Own County
Not in the next two weeks;)

Re: Planning for next year

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 5:13 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12987
Location: Huddersfield
ha yeh the tune will change but deep down we know its job done
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Planning for next year

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 11:44 am
Jo Jumbuck Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 1143
Wadski wrote:
That's a very defeatist attitude. We have an opportunity to influence the top 4 with some great performances. Why should we put out would would be an academy side and get pasted every weekend? ot only would it affect our renewals, it would affect the confidence of the players we put out.

We should be (and will be) fielding our best team available.


Not to mention the effect on crowds, of playing academy players.

Re: Planning for next year

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 12:58 pm
GiantJake1988 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 448
Bruno has said if we have a chance of top 4 he will play this year once the split happens but if we don't he won't play till next year and let some of the youngsters have a crack.

Re: Planning for next year

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 11:55 am
Encouraged User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jun 14, 2009 6:43 pm
Posts: 280
Location: The sweet little hollow of Shayland where new dawns are slowly unfolding.
Pretty please can Fax have AOB for our play-offs / middle 8s push?
We shall one day be back where we belong and along shall come the Bulls defectors.

Re: Planning for next year

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 12:34 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12987
Location: Huddersfield
Encouraged wrote:
Pretty please can Fax have AOB for our play-offs / middle 8s push?


nope , been great for us now he has established himself in the team and interchanging with leeming.
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Planning for next year

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 6:44 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14702
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Encouraged wrote:
Pretty please can Fax have AOB for our play-offs / middle 8s push?



No chance !!!
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: aliw2001, Chetnik, GiantJake1988, mwindass, onlyanorthernsoul, raceman, Run leroy , run !, unknownlegend and 79 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,599,5731,97476,0864,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
CANBERRA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
SALFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
CATALANS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM