Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 7:30 pm
GiantJake1988
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 441
Win the next 2 games and secure top 8 then I would:

Give Alex Mellor a month off, hes been all but ever present in his first season in Super League and let him concentrate on the 2nd row in pre season.

Make sure Bruno is ready to come back, if not 100% save him for next season to be 100%.

Let Adam O Brien get some bigger minutes, don't want Kruise burning out.

Give Sam Wood and Tyler Dickinson a run of few games in the team.

Give Darnell an extended run at FB or leave him on the wing for the rest of the season to develop in a position.

Give Matty English another opportunity.

Give Seb Ikahihifo a couple of weeks rest and let Mason try re discover some form, been poor every time hes played this season for me.

Let Brough get a partnership going with Rankin for a few games, see how that works

RECRUITMENT:

Prop Forward

Re: Planning for next year

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 5:04 am
AntonyGiant
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Mar 15, 2015 8:15 pm
Posts: 524
Play full strength till the last game for me. Definitely alternate Leeming and O'Brian as leading hooker.
McIntosh for me is a fullback but i guess Rankin has guaranteed the fullback spot somehow.

Next season I would offer Ridyard a 1 year deal OR bring back Ellis and play him.
Certainly in the need of a good couple of props with Rapira and Smith imo should leave.

Re: Planning for next year

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 8:18 am
Wadski
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 29, 2006 6:01 pm
Posts: 10366
Location: On the naughty step
The season doesn't end in three weeks. The 2nd phase begins.
Re: Planning for next year

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 10:40 am
Kartboy

Joined: Wed May 10, 2017 2:32 pm
Posts: 15
it ends for us in 3 weeks hopefully do not want to be in that bottom 4 again.

Re: Planning for next year

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 12:04 pm
Wadski
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 29, 2006 6:01 pm
Posts: 10366
Location: On the naughty step
Kartboy wrote:
it ends for us in 3 weeks hopefully do not want to be in that bottom 4 again.


That's a very defeatist attitude. We have an opportunity to influence the top 4 with some great performances. Why should we put out would would be an academy side and get pasted every weekend? ot only would it affect our renewals, it would affect the confidence of the players we put out.

We should be (and will be) fielding our best team available.
