Win the next 2 games and secure top 8 then I would:



Give Alex Mellor a month off, hes been all but ever present in his first season in Super League and let him concentrate on the 2nd row in pre season.



Make sure Bruno is ready to come back, if not 100% save him for next season to be 100%.



Let Adam O Brien get some bigger minutes, don't want Kruise burning out.



Give Sam Wood and Tyler Dickinson a run of few games in the team.



Give Darnell an extended run at FB or leave him on the wing for the rest of the season to develop in a position.



Give Matty English another opportunity.



Give Seb Ikahihifo a couple of weeks rest and let Mason try re discover some form, been poor every time hes played this season for me.



Let Brough get a partnership going with Rankin for a few games, see how that works



RECRUITMENT:



Prop Forward