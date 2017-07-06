WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - reinforcements

Re: reinforcements

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 12:11 pm
chazzerboy Eddie Hemmings's Wig
mr t hall wrote:
It does but the club is teasing us on twitter and now say it's not being announced until this evening :(


Keeps us in suspense. Hope its worth the wait.

Re: reinforcements

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 12:49 pm
Norman Bates User avatar
faxcar wrote:
It will be the return of AB.

Not Andy O'Brian but your old Mate Andy Bracek, can he play 9 and 10 Norm?


Haha, no disrespect to Andy, he did a good job for us, but not the big signing we were all expecting. I'm sure he can play anywhere, but probably no better than those we currently have.

Oh, and well remembered. :D

Re: reinforcements

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 1:12 pm
Liam finn

Re: reinforcements

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 2:27 pm
hooligan27 wrote:
Liam finn
Latest clue suggests not.Played against England in 2014, 4 nations.Larroyer ?

Re: reinforcements

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 2:35 pm
Norman Bates wrote:
Haha, no disrespect to Andy, he did a good job for us, but not the big signing we were all expecting. I'm sure he can play anywhere, but probably no better than those we currently have.

Oh, and well remembered. :D

Plenty of respect for Andy and he did a good job for us.
I was a bit disappointed in they way he left in the sense that he was here one minute and gone the next and he deserved, and would have had a good last match day send off from the supporters if we had known.
As you know it was the slightly over enthusiastic fanfare before the signing that had us going a bit.

Re: reinforcements

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 2:38 pm
mr t hall wrote:
Latest clue suggests not.Played against England in 2014, 4 nations.Larroyer ?

If he's going to help us win at the weekend, get into the top 4 and do well in the eights as mentioned it's got to be Clark Kent.
I thought I saw the kit man quickly putting something back in the bag at the weekend.

Re: reinforcements

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 2:41 pm
Looking at the criteria from Twitter the one player that stands out as meeting the criteria would be Michael Sio.

Re: reinforcements

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 3:05 pm
The Phantom Horseman wrote:
Looking at the criteria from Twitter the one player that stands out as meeting the criteria would be Michael Sio.
Decent call but he's in wakeys squad for tonight and Larroyer isn't in the Cas 19.

Re: reinforcements

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 3:08 pm
The Phantom Horseman wrote:
Looking at the criteria from Twitter the one player that stands out as meeting the criteria would be Michael Sio.
You were right...
