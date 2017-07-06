Norman Bates wrote:



Oh, and well remembered. Haha, no disrespect to Andy, he did a good job for us, but not the big signing we were all expecting. I'm sure he can play anywhere, but probably no better than those we currently have.Oh, and well remembered.

Plenty of respect for Andy and he did a good job for us.I was a bit disappointed in they way he left in the sense that he was here one minute and gone the next and he deserved, and would have had a good last match day send off from the supporters if we had known.As you know it was the slightly over enthusiastic fanfare before the signing that had us going a bit.