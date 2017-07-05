WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - reinforcements

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 5:33 pm
hooligan27
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 19, 2015 3:12 pm
Posts: 346
reinforcements are incoming announcment soon :D will help us win saturday #top4 #middle8s

Re: reinforcements

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 6:21 pm
justthebasicfax
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jun 20, 2009 6:00 pm
Posts: 1371
Location: Halifax
Is AOB available? I reckon we would be in with a shout if he was in our squad.

Re: reinforcements

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 7:42 pm
Living The Dream
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 05, 2012 1:03 pm
Posts: 645
Graham Eadie and Chris Anderson lined up to improve back line for Toulouse game as they make guest appearances on way back home to Oz.
More Salford Reds DR Hudd Shay ?

Re: reinforcements

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:54 pm
Hudd-Shay
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2350
Location: Shuddersfield
Living The Dream wrote:
Graham Eadie and Chris Anderson lined up to improve back line for Toulouse game as they make guest appearances on way back home to Oz.
More Salford Reds DR Hudd Shay ?

Much rather have Graham and Chris. Those lads would have Halifax at heart and they're from another continent, not another county. Angel Hotel, Whitby. Whitby Brewery, Whitby Whaler 4.0% Mmm! :DRUNK:
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.

Re: reinforcements

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 10:11 pm
thefaxfanman
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 14, 2013 10:47 pm
Posts: 1166
Location: Halifax, West Yorkshire
who do we think it is?
In Marshall, We Trust

'LET ONLY THOSE WHO ENTER DO SO WITH PRIDE AND A DETERMINATION TO UPHOLD THE FINE TRADITION OF THE CLUB' - THRUM HALL DRESSING ROOM PLAQUE

