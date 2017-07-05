Thanks to the kind words of Pete Allen, I hope that some of you are aware of the new book that I have written. 'Last One Out: When Hull Invaded Wembley' which tells the story of the 1980 Challenge Cup Final. The book has been three and a half years in the making and so is extensively researched to tell the story of players, supporters and officials of both clubs. I have also attempted to convey the social context of the city in the late 70s/early 1980s.



The book is now available in store at Waterstones in Hull and widely on line via Amazon, Waterstones and other outlets.



In support of the book, I am holding a FREE launch event at Tigers' Lair pub on Anlaby Road in Hull (just behind the train station). There will be a number of players present including Brian Lockwood, Allan Agar, Steve Hartley, Charlie Birdsall, Keith Tindall, Roy Holdstock - who have agreed to take part in a Q&A, sharing their memories of the occasion. I have also managed to track down Fred Lewis - the gentleman who made the original 'Last One Out' sign which became so famous - and he will be present as well.



Supporters of both clubs are warmly invited to attend for what should be a great night of nostalgia - FREE ENTRY - 7.30pm start.



Best Regards



Vince Groak