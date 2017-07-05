WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Last One Out - 1980 Cup Final book

Last One Out - 1980 Cup Final book

Wed Jul 05, 2017 3:13 pm
Ian Weather

Joined: Sat Jun 06, 2009 1:26 pm
Posts: 18
Hello - I am the author of new book entitled 'Last One Out: When Hull Invaded Wembley' which tells the story of the 1980 Challenge Cup Final. The book has been three and a half years in the making and so is extensively researched to tell the story of players, supporters and officials of both clubs. I have also attempted to convey the social context of the city in the late 70s/early 1980s.

The book is now available in store at Waterstones in Hull and widely on line via Amazon, Waterstones and other outlets.

In support of the book, I am holding a FREE launch event at Tigers' Lair pub on Anlaby Road in Hull (just behind the train station). There will be a number of players present including Brian Lockwood, Allan Agar, Steve Hartley, Charlie Birdsall, Keith Tindall, Roy Holdstock - who have agreed to take part in a Q&A, sharing their memories of the occasion. I have also managed to track down Fred Lewis - the gentleman who made the original 'Last One Out' sign which became so famous - and he will be present as well.

Supporters of both clubs are warmly invited to attend for what should be a great night of nostalgia - FREE ENTRY - 7.30pm start.

Best Regards

Vince Groak

