Dwyer was also one of our better players against Catalans. If Leigh hit us with the urgency they had last week in France we could be in trouble unless we can up our game. Love to see Higham have a good game.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bigted, Bullseye, Captain Hook, Dezzies_right_hook, dodger666, Ganson's Optician, Gaz3376, Google Adsense [Bot], HOOF HEARTED, Longbarn Wire, morrisseyisawire, ninearches, Rugby, Sandwich Wire, Snaggletooth, Wrath and 182 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|