WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for Leigh.

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Squad for Leigh.

 
Post a reply

Squad for Leigh.

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 11:56 am
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3196
Location: warrington
WOLVES SQUAD

Ryan Atkins, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Brad Dwyer, Kurt Gidley, Peta Hiku, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Benjamin Jullien, George King, Tom Lineham, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Ben Pomeroy, Stefan Ratchford, Andre Savelio, Ashton Sims, Morgan Smith, Ben Westwood

Re: Squad for Leigh.

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 11:57 am
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3196
Location: warrington
No idea how to pick the line up, but i would leave Hughes and Dwyer out.

Re: Squad for Leigh.

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 12:01 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2689
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Image

Re: Squad for Leigh.

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 12:03 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3196
Location: warrington
Ratchford back to full back and Smith in for Dwyer?

Re: Squad for Leigh.

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 12:03 pm
Wire in Ashton User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Sep 07, 2007 12:38 pm
Posts: 1468
Location: Born in Warrington, now residing in Ashton-in-Makerfield
King and Smith to miss out and we'll win by 60...... :roll:

Re: Squad for Leigh.

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 1:25 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8177
Ratchford Clark Morgan as the spine, and out of the rest, whoever is willing to "roll their sleeve up" and give 100%
I'd also have every single player up for sale.
once a wire always a wire

Re: Squad for Leigh.

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 4:09 pm
So Grose but So Good User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Nov 24, 2005 12:19 pm
Posts: 1481
Location: Cloud 8 (Cloud 9 is too high)
Ratchford
Hiku
Pomeroy
Atkins
Lineham
Gidley
Patton
Hill
Clark
Sims
Julien
Westwood
Savelio

Smith
Cooper
Philbin
Hughes

Re: Squad for Leigh.

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 4:13 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 253
Saturday 1 July 2017
Smith backs Johnson and Penny to perform again in Guardian.

Wednesday 5th July
Penny dropped
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't

Re: Squad for Leigh.

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 5:28 pm
DAG User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 146
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Saturday 1 July 2017
Smith backs Johnson and Penny to perform again in Guardian.

Wednesday 5th July
Penny dropped

And you'd have Penny or Johnson in the team ahead of Hiku and Lineham then?
Warrington Wolves Rugby League;

Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012

Championship Winners - 1947-8, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1974-74
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90

Re: Squad for Leigh.

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 5:37 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 253
DAG wrote:
And you'd have Penny or Johnson in the team ahead of Hiku and Lineham then?

Hiku at centre. Pomeroy selling programmes.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bartholemew Smythe, Builth Wells Wire, DAG, Hicks Is A God, HOOF HEARTED, karetaker, matthew, Mr Snoodle, nottinghamtiger, rebelrobin, rubber duckie, Rugby, runningman29, Shazbaz, The Riddler, Uncle Rico and 239 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,596,9071,96776,0724,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 19:30
CH1
DONCASTER
v
OXFORD  
 > Thu 6th Jul : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM