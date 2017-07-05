|
WOLVES SQUAD
Ryan Atkins, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Brad Dwyer, Kurt Gidley, Peta Hiku, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Benjamin Jullien, George King, Tom Lineham, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Ben Pomeroy, Stefan Ratchford, Andre Savelio, Ashton Sims, Morgan Smith, Ben Westwood
Wed Jul 05, 2017 11:57 am
No idea how to pick the line up, but i would leave Hughes and Dwyer out.
Wed Jul 05, 2017 12:01 pm
Wed Jul 05, 2017 12:03 pm
Ratchford back to full back and Smith in for Dwyer?
Wed Jul 05, 2017 12:03 pm
King and Smith to miss out and we'll win by 60......
Wed Jul 05, 2017 1:25 pm
Ratchford Clark Morgan as the spine, and out of the rest, whoever is willing to "roll their sleeve up" and give 100%
I'd also have every single player up for sale.
Ratchford
Hiku
Pomeroy
Atkins
Lineham
Gidley
Patton
Hill
Clark
Sims
Julien
Westwood
Savelio
Smith
Cooper
Philbin
Hughes
Saturday 1 July 2017
Smith backs Johnson and Penny to perform again in Guardian.
Wednesday 5th July
Penny dropped
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Saturday 1 July 2017
Smith backs Johnson and Penny to perform again in Guardian.
Wednesday 5th July
Penny dropped
And you'd have Penny or Johnson in the team ahead of Hiku and Lineham then?
DAG wrote:
And you'd have Penny or Johnson in the team ahead of Hiku and Lineham then?
Hiku at centre. Pomeroy selling programmes.
