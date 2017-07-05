WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Season Tickets...Early Bird Offer!?

2018 Season Tickets...Early Bird Offer!?

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 9:35 am
rubber duckie
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8177
The early bird offer of season tickets for 2018 is normally being vented not far off this time.
I would guess the club might suspend the deal now.
Re: 2018 Season Tickets...Early Bird Offer!?

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 9:42 am
Smith's Brolly
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 253
Wouldn't be so bad if i felt confident at avoiding MPG, but I suppose they can't consider prices yet.
Re: 2018 Season Tickets...Early Bird Offer!?

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 10:02 am
rubber duckie
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8177
It's not a gimme that we will avoid relegation, however if we do, I'm not sure the club can rely just on the fans loyalty alone to sell similar ticket sales as this season.

They may need to revisit the free shirt offer as a carrot.
Re: 2018 Season Tickets...Early Bird Offer!?

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 10:31 am
karetaker
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3196
Location: warrington
I would buy one if we got relegated, but i wont buy one while Smith and Agar are still here.

Re: 2018 Season Tickets...Early Bird Offer!?

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 10:58 am
Wirefan
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4415
Location: Warrington
Early Bird. Would need to be a free bird with massive tits and even then I would probably not bother.

Re: 2018 Season Tickets...Early Bird Offer!?

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 11:03 am
morleys_deckchair
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8756
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
karetaker wrote:
I would buy one if we got relegated, but i wont buy one while Smith and Agar are still here.
same here.. i have voted with my feet.... i would really like us to get a new coach so i can go the game again.

If we get relegated and sack smith, i will start going again..... if we stay up and keep him, i wont.
Re: 2018 Season Tickets...Early Bird Offer!?

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 12:01 pm
Smith's Brolly
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 253
I can't see myself getting a season ticket unless Smith and Agar go.

Not that I can't see them turning things around.. I just want to see something fresh. I want to be EXCITED again!
Re: 2018 Season Tickets...Early Bird Offer!?

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 12:16 pm
Wires71
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8801
karetaker wrote:
I would buy one if we got relegated, but i wont buy one while Smith and Agar are still here.


Those two scenarios are not mutually exclusive.

Re: 2018 Season Tickets...Early Bird Offer!?

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 1:39 pm
Thelonius
Joined: Tue Apr 26, 2005 12:45 pm
Posts: 4182
Location: Under the thumb!
Recently started a new job meaning I have to work Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings so I have given away my season ticket for the remainder of this season and can only contemplate buying a 2018 one if we revert to predominantly Sunday games. I suspect that I will only be buying a season ticket if we are relegated!
Eddie Hemmings said not wrote:
"Remember last time they were here, the Huddersfield Giants, they lost to a Luke Walsh drop goal. He's only scored four drop goals in his St Helens career has Luke Walsh and each and every one of them have been scored by Luke Walsh"

Re: 2018 Season Tickets...Early Bird Offer!?

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 5:34 pm
rebelrobin
Joined: Wed May 01, 2013 7:23 pm
Posts: 299
I don't know I am so glad Kr didn't go for smith has coach. But I don't seriously think U need to worry about staying up, last season we got relegated because we was poor and injuries were never ending. But most of all we could not hold onto a lead.. but I feel we will give you a scare if at Kr. But at your you will easy.. our hope would be beating other championship sides and maybe Leigh, widnes

