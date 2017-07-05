I don't know I am so glad Kr didn't go for smith has coach. But I don't seriously think U need to worry about staying up, last season we got relegated because we was poor and injuries were never ending. But most of all we could not hold onto a lead.. but I feel we will give you a scare if at Kr. But at your you will easy.. our hope would be beating other championship sides and maybe Leigh, widnes
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bartholemew Smythe, Builth Wells Wire, DAG, Hicks Is A God, HOOF HEARTED, karetaker, matthew, Mr Snoodle, nottinghamtiger, rebelrobin, rubber duckie, Rugby, runningman29, Shazbaz, The Riddler, Uncle Rico, victarmeldrew and 239 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|