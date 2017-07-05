It's not a gimme that we will avoid relegation, however if we do, I'm not sure the club can rely just on the fans loyalty alone to sell similar ticket sales as this season.
They may need to revisit the free shirt offer as a carrot.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bull Mania, Dezzies_right_hook, easyWire, Google [Bot], Irish Wire, Jimathay, langer the king, LyndsayGill, matt6169, morrisseyisawire, MortigiTempo, Moving Forward, moxi1, ninearches, Philth, REDWHITEANDBLUE, rubber duckie, Sandwich Wire, shinymcshine, silver2, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, Snaggletooth, spacks grandad, Tiz Lad, Uppo58, Wrath and 263 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|