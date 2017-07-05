WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Season Tickets...Early Bird Offer!?

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 9:35 am
The early bird offer of season tickets for 2018 is normally being vented not far off this time.
I would guess the club might suspend the deal now.
Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 9:42 am
Wouldn't be so bad if i felt confident at avoiding MPG, but I suppose they can't consider prices yet.
Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 10:02 am
It's not a gimme that we will avoid relegation, however if we do, I'm not sure the club can rely just on the fans loyalty alone to sell similar ticket sales as this season.

They may need to revisit the free shirt offer as a carrot.
