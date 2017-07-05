rugbyreddog wrote: I've taken the liberty of editing this for you.

WTF! We're going to be relegated at the end of the season?That is soooooo unfair - we only finished bottom of our league.What about the fact that neither SL or Champ divisions can manage to stay afloat without the mighty BullsDont they all realise how big we once wereThe RFL should step in and save their favourite pet - and while they are at it they should somehow manage to ensure that we get relegated from L1 next season as well.