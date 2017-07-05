WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - So today is 'THE day'

Re: So today is 'THE day'

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 6:23 pm
Bronze RLFANS Member
mat wrote:
Until its 'evaluated' by RFL board at end of season and clubs are told whats going to happen. nice little get out clause that.

Do you think so?
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
//www.bullbuilder.co.uk/

Re: So today is 'THE day'

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 6:28 pm
Silver RLFANS Member

dddooommm wrote:
Do you think so?

I think RFL will make sure they get result they want, irrespective of what happens on the field. If our last couple of admins are proof of anything, its rfl inability not to manipulate events to get their desired result.

Re: So today is 'THE day'

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 6:30 pm
Bronze RLFANS Member

dddooommm wrote:
Beat me to it.

So according to that, nothing is changing this year. Bradford and another team will be relegated from the Championship.

I've taken the liberty of editing this for you.

Re: So today is 'THE day'

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 7:04 pm
Cheeky half-back

What a farce.

Re: So today is 'THE day'

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 7:09 pm
Strong-running second rower

rugbyreddog wrote:
I've taken the liberty of editing this for you.


WTF! We're going to be relegated at the end of the season?
That is soooooo unfair - we only finished bottom of our league.
What about the fact that neither SL or Champ divisions can manage to stay afloat without the mighty Bulls
Dont they all realise how big we once were
The RFL should step in and save their favourite pet - and while they are at it they should somehow manage to ensure that we get relegated from L1 next season as well.
:CURTAIN:
