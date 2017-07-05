WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - So today is 'THE day'

So today is 'THE day'

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 7:50 am
Scarey71
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 381
Location: South of Bratfud
Do we expect an announcement today, an announcement of announcement today, an announcement there was a meeting or the day to just drift by without so much as a 'meh!'.

I am going with relegation confirmed on Friday followed by underlining the fact it's us by a 1 point defeat to KR on Sunday and the rest of the season spent moping and deciding to do with my Sundays next year.

Re: So today is 'THE day'

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 7:51 am
HamsterChops
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2587
Location: No longer Bradford
I'm going with no announcement, but a never ending stream of "I know what happened at the meeting" know-it-alls making up all kinda of crap.

Re: So today is 'THE day'

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 7:54 am
Nothus
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4341
Location: Bradford
No chance of an announcement I don't think. In fact I wouldn't be surprised if nothing is decided today, they'll probably just defer it like the SL meeting a few weeks ago.

Re: So today is 'THE day'

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:03 am
amberavenger
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 18, 2002 6:48 pm
Posts: 553
Location: Bradford
We are Bradford fans waiting for an announcement, surely recent experience tells us to add about 48 days on to the ETA.

Re: So today is 'THE day'

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:12 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26844
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Don't get your hopes up.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Users browsing this forum: amberavenger, Bullmans Parade, childofthenorthern, dave over the humber, GypsumFantastic, hereagain, HiramC, le penguin, Nothus, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, thepimp007 and 135 guests

