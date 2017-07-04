WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire

Tue Jul 04, 2017 10:14 pm
I exercised the Catalan result on Sunday morning , been analysing and discussing it since , now on to Warrington

Can we do a ' double ' ?

Us by 2 in another nail biter :D
Tue Jul 04, 2017 10:49 pm
2, 20 or 200 (!!) would all be fine by Bongser, though he'd rather as many players as possible stayed fresh, injury free and miles away from Red Hall in prep for the Middle 8s.

As for having "exercised" anything, Bongser only does bicep curls with a barrel glass nowadays. Auto-correct is a terrible thing. :D If we are speaking of exorcism however, Madame de Bongseur put a steak through the heart of Bongser's digestive tract on Saturday eventide (salt and flames involved too) and he felt a helluva lot better.

What's the target now, Gubby?

Regardless of his second clause, Bongser does hope for a fruitless win at the next time of asking. Go Leythe!

