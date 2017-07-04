WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Round 21 predictions

Round 21 predictions

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 8:41 pm
Wakey vs cas
Hudds vs Widnes
Saints vs hull
Wire vs Leigh
Catalan vs Wigan
Salford vs LEeds

Re: Round 21 predictions

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 9:03 pm
Trinity 28 - 34 Tigers
Giants 32 - 10 Vikings
Saints 24 - 20 Codheads
Wolves 26 - 20 Centurians
Dragons 24 - 22 Warriors
Devils 30 - 26 Rhinos
Land of the GIANTS

Re: Round 21 predictions

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 10:14 pm
Trinity 30 - 24 Cas
Giants 4 - 34 Vikings
Saints 6 - Hull FC 40
Wolves 48 - 6 Leigh
Dragons 20 - 14 Wigan
Salford 20 - 8 Leeds

Re: Round 21 predictions

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:09 am
Wakey 20 vs 30 Cas
Hudds 26 vs 22 Widnes
Saints 16 vs 30 Hull
Wire 22 vs 20 Leigh
Catalan 18 vs 26 Wigan
Salford 28 vs 20 Leeds

Re: Round 21 predictions

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 11:07 am
Wakefield 14 - 36 Castleford
Huddersfield 24 - 16 Widnes
St Helens 22 - 18 Hull
Warrington 20 - 12 Leigh
Catalan 28 - 20 Wigan
Salford24 - 30 Leeds

Re: Round 21 predictions

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 11:54 am
Wakefield 12-42 Castleford
Huddersfield 32-16 Widnes
St Helens 14-18 Hull
Warrington 36-12 Leigh
Catalan 16-26 Wigan
Salford 22-16 Leeds
Re: Round 21 predictions

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 5:31 pm
Wakefield 18- 36 cas
Huddersfield 16- 16 Widnes
St Helens 12-24 Hull
Warrington 28-14 Leigh
Catalan 22-36 Wigan
Salford 22-16 leeds
