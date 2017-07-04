WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tonight's Disciplinary

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 7:49 pm
Ben Crooks (Leigh Centurions) - Plead Guilty to Grade B Punching and receives a 1 match ban & £300 fine.

Greg Bird (Catalans Dragons) - Plead Guilty to Grade B Punching but challenged the grading. Tribunal felt the grading was appropriate. Bird receives 1 match ban and £300 fine.

Ben Garcia (Catalans Dragons) - Plead Guilty to Grade C Running in and Punching, but challenged the grading. Tribunal felt grading was appropriate. Garcia receives 2 match ban and £300 fine.

Fouad Yaha (Catalans Dragons) - Plead Not Guilty but was found Guilty of Grade B Running in and Punching and receives 1 match ban & £300 fine.

Richie Myler (Catalans Dragons) - Plead Not Guilty but was found Guilty of Grade A Tripping and is fined £300.

Well, that's seven times Richie has been found guilty of tripping in the past three seasons and still no suspension!

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 8:27 pm
Alan wrote:
Who cares about Myler?
This worries me: In 24 months Acton has been cited 26 times and found guilty on 10 occasions. Suspended about 3 months in total. And 8 of the 24 months are out of season.

