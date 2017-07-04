Ben Crooks (Leigh Centurions) - Plead Guilty to Grade B Punching and receives a 1 match ban & £300 fine.



Greg Bird (Catalans Dragons) - Plead Guilty to Grade B Punching but challenged the grading. Tribunal felt the grading was appropriate. Bird receives 1 match ban and £300 fine.



Ben Garcia (Catalans Dragons) - Plead Guilty to Grade C Running in and Punching, but challenged the grading. Tribunal felt grading was appropriate. Garcia receives 2 match ban and £300 fine.



Fouad Yaha (Catalans Dragons) - Plead Not Guilty but was found Guilty of Grade B Running in and Punching and receives 1 match ban & £300 fine.



Richie Myler (Catalans Dragons) - Plead Not Guilty but was found Guilty of Grade A Tripping and is fined £300.



Well, that's seven times Richie has been found guilty of tripping in the past three seasons and still no suspension!