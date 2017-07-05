Toulouse Olympique vs Halifax .......................... Toulouse by 14
Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams ................... Batley by 10
Bradford Bulls vs Hull KR .................................... HKR by 16
London Broncos vs Sheffield Eagles .................. London by 20
Oldham Roughyeds vs Featherstone Rovers ..... Featherstone by 16
Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions ................... Swinton by 2
Bonus: What will be the number of tries scored in the Bulls game on Sunday? Bulls 3 HKR 6 = 9 total
Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams ................... Batley by 10
Bradford Bulls vs Hull KR .................................... HKR by 16
London Broncos vs Sheffield Eagles .................. London by 20
Oldham Roughyeds vs Featherstone Rovers ..... Featherstone by 16
Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions ................... Swinton by 2
Bonus: What will be the number of tries scored in the Bulls game on Sunday? Bulls 3 HKR 6 = 9 total