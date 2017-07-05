Toulouse Olympique vs Halifax .......................... Toulouse by 14

Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams ................... Batley by 10

Bradford Bulls vs Hull KR .................................... HKR by 16

London Broncos vs Sheffield Eagles .................. London by 20

Oldham Roughyeds vs Featherstone Rovers ..... Featherstone by 16

Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions ................... Swinton by 2



Bonus: What will be the number of tries scored in the Bulls game on Sunday? Bulls 3 HKR 6 = 9 total