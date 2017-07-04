WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League: Week 21

2017 Predictions League: Week 21

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 5:42 pm
paulwalker71
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005
Posts: 3235
Location: Bradford
Into the final few weeks of the regular season...

This week's games

Toulouse Olympique vs Halifax
Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams
Bradford Bulls vs Hull KR
London Broncos vs Sheffield Eagles
Oldham Roughyeds vs Featherstone Rovers
Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions

Bonus: What will be the number of tries scored in our game on Sunday? Please break this down per team e.g. Bulls 3 HKR 7 = 10. There will be five points for each successful guess so you could score an extra 15 points if you get the total and each team's tries correct.

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 21

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 5:44 pm
paulwalker71
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005
Posts: 3235
Location: Bradford
Toulouse Olympique vs Halifax Halifax by 22
Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams Dewsbury by 4
Bradford Bulls vs Hull KR Hull KR by 26
London Broncos vs Sheffield Eagles London by 14
Oldham Roughyeds vs Featherstone Rovers Featherstone by 16
Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions Draw

Bonus: Bulls 2 HKR 6 = 8

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 21

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 7:43 am
herr rigsby
Joined: Thu Jan 15, 2009
Posts: 271
Toulouse Olympique vs Halifax - Toulouse by 14
Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams - Batley by 8
Bradford Bulls vs Hull KR - Hull KR by 22
London Broncos vs Sheffield Eagles - London by 22
Oldham Roughyeds vs Featherstone Rovers - Featherstone by 16
Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions - Swinton by 8

Bonus: Bulls 3 HKR 7 = 10

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 21

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:20 am
Bull Mania
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011
Posts: 4589
Toulouse Olympique vs Halifax - Halifax by 4
Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams - Dewsbury by 2
Bradford Bulls vs Hull KR - Hull KR by 14
London Broncos vs Sheffield Eagles - London by 20
Oldham Roughyeds vs Featherstone Rovers - Featherstone by 4
Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions - Swinton by 8

Bonus: Bulls 5 HKR 7 = 12

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 21

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 9:39 am
Fr13daY
Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012
Posts: 410
Location: A floating palace of ignorance
Toulouse Olympique vs Halifax - Toulouse by 12
Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams - Batley by 18
Bradford Bulls vs Hull KR - Hull by 10
London Broncos vs Sheffield Eagles - London by 20
Oldham Roughyeds vs Featherstone Rovers - Featherstone by 6
Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions - Rochdale by 2

Bonus: What will be the number of tries scored in our game on Sunday? Bulls 3 HKR 5 = 8
Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 21

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 11:23 am
FevGrinder
Joined: Thu Sep 16, 2010
Posts: 529
Toulouse Olympique vs Halifax ........................... Halifax by 4
Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams ................... Batley by 12
Bradford Bulls vs Hull KR .................................... HKR by 22
London Broncos vs Sheffield Eagles .................. London by 24
Oldham Roughyeds vs Featherstone Rovers ..... Featherstone by 22
Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions ................... Swinton by 12

Bonus: What will be the number of tries scored in the Bulls game on Sunday? Bulls 3 HKR 7 = 10 total

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 21

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 11:30 am
HamsterChops
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013
Posts: 2590
Location: No longer Bradford
Toulouse Olympique vs Halifax = Toulouse by 20
Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams = Dewsbury by 7
Bradford Bulls vs Hull KR = KR by 42
London Broncos vs Sheffield Eagles = London by 18
Oldham Roughyeds vs Featherstone Rovers = Fev by 10
Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions = Swinton by 1

Bonus: Bulls 1 + KR 9 = 10

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 21

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 12:17 pm
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001
Posts: 26846
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Toulouse Olympique vs Halifax - Halifax by 6
Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams - Batley by 6
Bradford Bulls vs Hull KR HKR by 24
London Broncos vs Sheffield Eagles - London by 14
Oldham Roughyeds vs Featherstone Rovers - Featherstone by 20
Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions - Swinton by 10

HKR 8 - Bulls 4
Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 21

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 6:46 pm
le penguin
Joined: Wed Oct 19, 2005
Posts: 102
Location: the middle of nowhere, the centre of everywhere
Toulouse Olympique vs Halifax.............................TO by 4
Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams.......................Dewsbury by 2
Bradford Bulls vs Hull KR......................................KR by 36
London Broncos vs Sheffield Eagles........................London by 18
Oldham Roughyeds vs Featherstone Rovers..............Fev by 22
Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions..........................Rochdale by 6

Bonus....Bulls 2 - Hull KR 8

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 21

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 7:16 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015
Posts: 494
Location: Depends whose asking
Toulouse Olympique vs Halifax - Tools by 12
Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams - Rams by 4
Bradford Bulls vs Hull KR - KR by 4
London Broncos vs Sheffield Eagles - Landan by 12
Oldham Roughyeds vs Featherstone Rovers - Fev by 28
Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions - draw

Bulls = 2
KR = 7
Total = 9

