2017 Predictions League: Week 21

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 5:42 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3234
Location: Bradford
Into the final few weeks of the regular season...

This week's games

Toulouse Olympique vs Halifax
Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams
Bradford Bulls vs Hull KR
London Broncos vs Sheffield Eagles
Oldham Roughyeds vs Featherstone Rovers
Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions

Bonus: What will be the number of tries scored in our game on Sunday? Please break this down per team e.g. Bulls 3 HKR 7 = 10. There will be five points for each successful guess so you could score an extra 15 points if you get the total and each team's tries correct.

Remember Toulouse play on Saturday so you people who seem to like waiting until the last minute need to get your entries in no later than Saturday afternoon

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 21

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 5:44 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3234
Location: Bradford
Toulouse Olympique vs Halifax Halifax by 22
Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams Dewsbury by 4
Bradford Bulls vs Hull KR Hull KR by 26
London Broncos vs Sheffield Eagles London by 14
Oldham Roughyeds vs Featherstone Rovers Featherstone by 16
Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions Draw

Bonus: Bulls 2 HKR 6 = 8

