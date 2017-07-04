WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - John Boudebza

Board index Kingstone Press Championship London Broncos John Boudebza

 
Post a reply

John Boudebza

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 5:23 pm
Jossy B User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 2064
Location: North London
Signed until the end of the season.
Great addition :CLAP: :CLAP:


https://londonbroncosrl.com/news/bronco ... -boudebza/

Re: John Boudebza

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 7:39 pm
Bostwick Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1044
It does beg the question, how bad is Willies injury?

Re: John Boudebza

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 8:00 pm
Rob from Erith User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm
Posts: 2325
Location: Deepest Erith
Bostwick wrote:
It does beg the question, how bad is Willies injury?


Serious I'm guessing, possibly season ending.
Shame because he's been relatively injury free this season, and played brilliantly.
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!

Re: John Boudebza

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 8:28 pm
Jossy B User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 04, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 2064
Location: North London
Bostwick wrote:
It does beg the question, how bad is Willies injury?


According to the man himself it's NOT a season ending injury.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Hessle rover, Rob from Erith and 49 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,596,5692,20676,0724,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 19:30
CH1
DONCASTER
v
OXFORD  
 > Thu 6th Jul : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM