This will be by far our best performing year in retail

Over 14,000 so far. Wowzers.Hull FC are set to report record shirt sales for the third successive year, with the 2017 home kit now the club’s most popular ever!The alternative take on the club’s famous black and white hoops has proven popular, with over 8,000 sold so far this season, making it the club’s best selling shirt ever.It has even surpassed the hugely popular iconic irregular hooped jersey that registered previous best sales in 2015 as part of the club’s 150th anniversary celebrations.In total, the club have sold over 14,000 shirts so far this season and will finish the year with new record figures.Only limited stock remains available in both home and away shirts, as well as the recent Magic Weekend Hulk jersey, so fans are urged to buy their shirts as soon as possible to not miss out.These shirts are now on sale at just £30 each to clear the remaining stock and help fans get kitted out for the upcoming Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-final.It’s expected to be a record-breaking year across the board for the club’s retail team who look set to post their best ever figures, including a significant increase in online retail sales following the launch of a new-look web store and a number of new marketing initiatives.Hull FC’s Executive Director, James Clark, praised the staff and the fans for these impressive figures.and it is extremely satisfying to see some of the new ideas and hard work really paying off,” he said.“Our retail and marketing teams do a fantastic job, led very well by our Retail Manager Kerry Taylor, and we believe it to be the best in the competition.“The quality and variation of our ranges is key to that and we’re grateful for the support of our suppliers, in particular our retail partners ISC.“None of it is possible without the fans who spend their hard-earned cash supporting the club and wearing their colours with great pride wherever they are.“It something we don’t take for granted, so we continue to listen to their feedback, look at ways in which we can improve our service and products and have further quality ranges to add over the next 18 months.”You can snap up a replica home, away or Magic Weekend shirt for just £30 adults and £25 juniors right now.Head in-store or shop online 24/7 at hullfcshop.com.