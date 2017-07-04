WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Frank

Frank

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 1:44 pm
Willy Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Sep 05, 2011 11:59 am
Posts: 1
Frank fell in his room on Friday night before the Catalan game. Saw him before the game and he sounded dreadful. I don't know whether he made the match or not but he is still in France awaiting an operation on his hip.

Re: Frank

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 2:02 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2715
Location: LEYTH
Willy wrote:
Frank fell in his room on Friday night before the Catalan game. Saw him before the game and he sounded dreadful. I don't know whether he made the match or not but he is still in France awaiting an operation on his hip.


If you're on about frank1, He was at the game,I spoke to him when he was sat down, but he never mentioned that he had had a fall. After saying that,I heard yesterday that a certain frank was in hospital with a broken hip,but never knew it was frank1. If you get the chance to read the forums frank, I hope you are ok and make a speedy recovery. Get well soon owd lad. :thumb:
Image Image Image

