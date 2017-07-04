WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fav v Bradford 1998 Commentary

Fav v Bradford 1998 Commentary

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 11:40 am
Sideshow Bob
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Nov 05, 2002 7:47 am
Posts: 113
Location: Cranwell, Lincs
Just been watching the Fax v Bradford 1998 match over on Fax TV; fantastic to be able to watch these old matches, please can we have more!

Watching made me realise just how much I miss Stevo's balanced, unbiased commentary!! Graeme Bradley hits a player pushing him over and snatches the ball, well he just want to get on with the game nothing wrong with that. A Bradford player gets hit high and its send off the Halifax player, no room for that in the game!!! How I miss Stevo!!

Users browsing this forum: Bubba, chazzerboy, Equinox, faxcar, hooligan27, Hudd-Shay, interceptor, mr t hall, Sideshow Bob, Waddy-Fax and 129 guests

