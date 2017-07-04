Just been watching the Fax v Bradford 1998 match over on Fax TV; fantastic to be able to watch these old matches, please can we have more!



Watching made me realise just how much I miss Stevo's balanced, unbiased commentary!! Graeme Bradley hits a player pushing him over and snatches the ball, well he just want to get on with the game nothing wrong with that. A Bradford player gets hit high and its send off the Halifax player, no room for that in the game!!! How I miss Stevo!!