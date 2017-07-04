Following last weeks cancellation against Keighley due to them not being able to raise a team, which is at least understandable at this time of year it is reported in the press that this weeks game against Hull is in doubt because of the possibility of not being able to have any match officials available.RM has apparently spoken the the RFL about it explaining that we have gone with a reserve side at some at expense and with the game being known about for some time has expressed his concerns as to why.Yes WHY RFL do we bother, because yet again you lot clearly don't.Supporters are advised to watch the respective clubs info channels for updates on whether to go to the game.