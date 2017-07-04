WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Reserves.

Tue Jul 04, 2017 10:24 am
faxcar
Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2451
Following last weeks cancellation against Keighley due to them not being able to raise a team, which is at least understandable at this time of year it is reported in the press that this weeks game against Hull is in doubt because of the possibility of not being able to have any match officials available.

RM has apparently spoken the the RFL about it explaining that we have gone with a reserve side at some at expense and with the game being known about for some time has expressed his concerns as to why.

Yes WHY RFL do we bother, because yet again you lot clearly don't.

Supporters are advised to watch the respective clubs info channels for updates on whether to go to the game. :WALL:

Tue Jul 04, 2017 1:54 pm
griff1998
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun May 17, 2009 10:14 pm
Posts: 4724
Maybe if fewer people hurled abuse at referees - at all levels - we'd have more of them.

Who knows? :THINK:
Sheffield Eagles - Back to Back National Champions 2012 and 2013 !!

Tue Jul 04, 2017 3:01 pm
Hudd-Shay
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2346
Shuddersfield
griff1998 wrote:
Maybe if fewer people hurled abuse at referees - at all levels - we'd have more of them.

Who knows? :THINK:

No refs no game. :DEPRESSED:
Tue Jul 04, 2017 3:27 pm
faxcar
Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2451
griff1998 wrote:
Maybe if fewer people hurled abuse at referees - at all levels - we'd have more of them.

Who knows? :THINK:

Yes maybe, and whilst being an incredibly valid point the show must go on and it's the responsibility of the RFL to ensure it does for the clubs, players and supporters who have invested a large amount of time and money in a reserve set up.
This needs to be on a firmer base than no one has a go at a ref, especially when recent reports from refs who have quit is allegedly due to internal bullying and the like.

Tue Jul 04, 2017 10:48 pm
seanfax
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jul 17, 2005 5:37 pm
Posts: 2963
Location: halifax
the game is on weds 7.30 ko
Wed Jul 05, 2017 7:30 am
faxcar
Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2451
seanfax wrote:
the game is on weds 7.30 ko

Thanks Sean, and gents, no abuse please.



And no abuse of the ref either. :lol:

Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:54 am
mr t hall
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2371
Called off again,what a farce.

Wed Jul 05, 2017 9:03 am
faxcar
Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2451
mr t hall wrote:
Called off again,what a farce.

Come on, own up, who's said something. :? :FRUSRATED:

Wed Jul 05, 2017 11:24 am
bentleyman
Joined: Sat Nov 29, 2008 1:57 pm
Posts: 1729
On the Star Ship Andromeda Hope Lives Again !!
Apparently no Doctor available

Wed Jul 05, 2017 1:56 pm
Norman Bates
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jun 24, 2010 8:42 am
Posts: 3071
Fax Vegas
bentleyman wrote:
Apparently no Doctor available


Well that's the Tories to blame for running down the NHS.

