Smith's Brolly wrote: Fun should be encouraged. Shared experiences are vital for building relationships within the team. They're not just work colleagues, they need to Be brothers almost on the pitch. And why should they not enjoy time away. Work hard, they should be able to enjoy themselves.

because a look at what happened pre season with regards to having fun!!yes we want them to play well together and work for each other however there are differences between how they should behave on their warm weather training sessions and how they actually behaved !! this has had a knock on effect at the start of the seasonas mentioned philbin was injured and the photos posted seemed they were there to have a jolly up rather than working hard and playing hard