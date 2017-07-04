|
Why would he sell up? Does he need the money? I doubt it.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017
Tue Jul 04, 2017 12:11 pm
Crazy talk, he’s local, a lifelong fan of the club and a brilliant businessman.
Read Stuart MaConies book, The Pie at Night. It has a great bit in it about attending a Wire game, with Simon Moran, they watch the game in the south stand eating pies.
Every sports team in the world would love a Simon Moran. He can’t guarantee success, but he’s one of us.
Hope he never sells up.
Tue Jul 04, 2017 12:16 pm
|
Wolf Hall wrote:
Agreed, watching Warrington recently has been thin gruel, disappointing, frustrating and begs the question why do we do it. However, for every supporter you will get a different reason why we are doing badly, just read this forum. There are even less positive contributions as to what should be done to improve the situation. Fans by and large do not know enough about what is really going on in a club and all the various conflicting essential things which need attention. Perhaps they should but that is another story. The directors have the responsibility to deliver a successful team, it is in their interest but it is the responsibility of fans to let the directors know whether they are satisfied or not with the club's performance. So how many who criticise the club on here actually make their views known to the directors? Few I would imagine.
Hang on.
1) Positive contributions to improve situation.
Plenty of comments on here about replacing the coaching set up with candidates named. Plenty of suggestions about playing players in natural positions and playing the younger players. Plenty of suggestions about dropping non performing players. Plenty of suggestions as to which players we could target for recruitment.
2) Making views known to directors.
The fans forum has been abolished - by the club. The official fan club has been abolished - by the club. There is no contact link here https://warringtonwolves.com/club-info/ ... directors/
. There is no channel other than Facebook and twitter which are full of feedback I can tell you. Seriously the only time the club contacts the fans is when they want them to buy something and I think they have a robot that posts "Bad news about the result, travel safely" on the FB feed.
Tue Jul 04, 2017 12:24 pm
|
Wires71 wrote:
Hang on.
1) Positive contributions to improve situation.
Plenty of comments on here about replacing the coaching set up with candidates named. Plenty of suggestions about playing players in natural positions and playing the younger players. Plenty of suggestions about dropping non performing players. Plenty of suggestions as to which players we could target for recruitment.
2) Making views known to directors.
The fans forum has been abolished - by the club. The official fan club has been abolished - by the club. There is no contact link here https://warringtonwolves.com/club-info/ ... directors/
. There is no channel other than Facebook and twitter which are full of feedback I can tell you. Seriously the only time the club contacts the fans is when they want them to buy something and I think they have a robot that posts "Bad news about the result, travel safely" on the FB feed.
Why don't you and some of the others on here you say make positive suggestions write to Simon Moran and the other directors and ask for a meeting so you could share your ideas as to how you could improve the club's playing fortunes? Writing on a RL Forum is unlikely to get a response from the club, just other like minded fans.
The rest of us would be interested to find out how you get on.
Tue Jul 04, 2017 12:26 pm
|
Wires71 wrote:
Hang on.
1) Positive contributions to improve situation.
Plenty of comments on here about replacing the coaching set up with candidates named. Plenty of suggestions about playing players in natural positions and playing the younger players. Plenty of suggestions about dropping non performing players. Plenty of suggestions as to which players we could target for recruitment.
2) Making views known to directors.
The fans forum has been abolished - by the club. The official fan club has been abolished - by the club. There is no contact link here https://warringtonwolves.com/club-info/ ... directors/
. There is no channel other than Facebook and twitter which are full of feedback I can tell you. Seriously the only time the club contacts the fans is when they want them to buy something and I think they have a robot that posts "Bad news about the result, travel safely" on the FB feed.
Why don't you and some of the others on here you say make positive suggestions write to Simon Moran and the other directors and ask for a meeting so you could share your ideas as to how you could improve the club's playing fortunes? Writing on a RL Forum is unlikely to get a response from the club, just other like minded fans.
The rest of us would be interested to find out how you get on.
Tue Jul 04, 2017 12:56 pm
|
Wolf Hall wrote:
Why don't you and some of the others on here you say make positive suggestions write to Simon Moran and the other directors and ask for a meeting so you could share your ideas as to how you could improve the club's playing fortunes? Writing on a RL Forum is unlikely to get a response from the club, just other like minded fans.
The rest of us would be interested to find out how you get on.
Well that wont work, Why because as wire as said in his post they have shut down the avenues of contact that were there previously. We had a couple of fans forums with promises of more to come but Draper left and that was the end of that.
Tue Jul 04, 2017 12:58 pm
|
Can't believe the OP is serious. Warrington are lucky as hell to have a backer like Moran. As for a fans seat on the board? Jesus! What a shambles that would turn out to be. An utterly thankless task.
By all means go that way if you want to be playing us in a few years.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Tue Jul 04, 2017 1:01 pm
|
Going back to Roger Draper, when it was announced he was leaving i was surprised and posted on here i felt something wasnt right. Reason for that was at forums and other times i chatted with him he was full of enthusiasm about the direction of the club and more importantly FAN engagement, next thing you know he as gone, as i said something not right about that, can only guess other board members want to keep it like the mill owners of old.
Tue Jul 04, 2017 1:04 pm
|
Isn't the ultimate sanction of the paying fan to stop turning up for games ? The club will soon get the message if the cash flow dries up.
I will still be attending matches that my season ticket covers but as for next season the club will have to show me some commitment to get my hard earned cash.
