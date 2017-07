Wolf Hall wrote: Agreed, watching Warrington recently has been thin gruel, disappointing, frustrating and begs the question why do we do it. However, for every supporter you will get a different reason why we are doing badly, just read this forum. There are even less positive contributions as to what should be done to improve the situation. Fans by and large do not know enough about what is really going on in a club and all the various conflicting essential things which need attention. Perhaps they should but that is another story. The directors have the responsibility to deliver a successful team, it is in their interest but it is the responsibility of fans to let the directors know whether they are satisfied or not with the club's performance. So how many who criticise the club on here actually make their views known to the directors? Few I would imagine.

Hang on.1) Positive contributions to improve situation.Plenty of comments on here about replacing the coaching set up with candidates named. Plenty of suggestions about playing players in natural positions and playing the younger players. Plenty of suggestions about dropping non performing players. Plenty of suggestions as to which players we could target for recruitment.2) Making views known to directors.The fans forum has been abolished - by the club. The official fan club has been abolished - by the club. There is no contact link here https://warringtonwolves.com/club-info/ ... directors/ . There is no channel other than Facebook and twitter which are full of feedback I can tell you. Seriously the only time the club contacts the fans is when they want them to buy something and I think they have a robot that posts "Bad news about the result, travel safely" on the FB feed.