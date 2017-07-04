Wolf Hall wrote:

Agreed, watching Warrington recently has been thin gruel, disappointing, frustrating and begs the question why do we do it. However, for every supporter you will get a different reason why we are doing badly, just read this forum. There are even less positive contributions as to what should be done to improve the situation. Fans by and large do not know enough about what is really going on in a club and all the various conflicting essential things which need attention. Perhaps they should but that is another story. The directors have the responsibility to deliver a successful team, it is in their interest but it is the responsibility of fans to let the directors know whether they are satisfied or not with the club's performance. So how many who criticise the club on here actually make their views known to the directors? Few I would imagine.