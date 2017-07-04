WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Should Simon Moran Sell Up ?

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Should Simon Moran Sell Up ?

 
Post a reply

Should Simon Moran Sell Up ?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 9:31 am
Winslade's Offload 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3543
Location: In Between Days.
He owns the club and must have put millions into it over the past few years, but is it time for him to call it a day ?

He has not won a GF yet and clearly many fans are not happy with the current situation, so perhaps he should call it a day and sell up. All owners move on at some point and although he has been very good at re-building a club in a 'poor state of repair' a few years back, all that money has not bought success.

Unless the club attracted another wealthy backer it would mean we wouldn't be able to buy as many players as we have in the past, and of course the club has debts (borrowings) of around £1.8 million (I think) which will need to be paid off, but perhaps the supporters could take a share in the club (£1,000 / supporter ?) which would give us a much bigger say in how it is all run and a seat on the Board.

Re: Should Simon Moran Sell Up ?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 9:38 am
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8784
Whilst his generosity is not in doubt, this is the trouble of all clubs with a wealthy benefactor. They are effectively at their whim. He has paid for that privilege.

Seeing the disagreement on here this season I don't know if fans representation on the board would be helpful. We would end up with someone like the Official Fan Club Nigel. Fast forward 20 years and you would find us playing Hemel Stags on Padgate Rec with Tony watching on from his mobility scooter.

Re: Should Simon Moran Sell Up ?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 10:20 am
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3182
Location: warrington
I wish they would come out and acknowledge somethimg is very wrong, im sick of the continued thankyou for your support (insert smiley face) travel home safely. We know and they know this is unacceptable to the MAJORITY of us.

Re: Should Simon Moran Sell Up ?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 10:27 am
Jack Pepsi User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Apr 25, 2006 3:57 pm
Posts: 396
Location: In The East Stand With Me Lad
No definitely not. He is first and foremost a long-time supporter of the club before he invested, this club IS important to him.

The problem for me is complacency.

Before smith took over its was a club of mates Cullen was far too close to the players under him at the time which off course made it difficult for him
To drop anyone no matter how bad they played, this stood out a mile when Mr Smith took over. It was obviously a case of; I don’t care who you are or how good you think you are,
If you don’t put the effort in and earn your corn you are dropped or in some cases out.

I now think we have reached that stage again, Tony for me has become too close to the players, if this club has learnt anything it should be Keep it fresh that’s from the top down to the bottom.
For me Simon should certainly stay BUT should do what all good bosses should do and that’s have the balls to wheeled the Axe where needed, that is now.
The circle should now start again with someone new over the players with no elegance, and start with I DON’T CARE HOW GOOD YOU THINK YOU ARE !!!!

Jack.
The Wire - It's Time To Believe

When things go wrong, as they sometimes will.
When the road you're trudging seems all up hill,
When the funds are low, and the debts are high,
And you want to smile, but you have to sigh,
When care is pressing you down a bit,
Rest if you must, but don't you quit.

Life is queer with the twists and turns,
AS everyone of us sometimes learns,
And many a failure turns about,
When he might have won had he stuck it out:
Don't give up through the pace seems slow.
You may succeed with another blow.

Success is failure turned inside out,
The silver tint of the clouds of doubt,
And you never can tell how close you are,
It may be near when it seems so far;
So stick to the fight when you're hardest hit,
It's when things seem worse,
that you must not quit.

Re: Should Simon Moran Sell Up ?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 11:03 am
ChiswickWire Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Nov 14, 2002 10:25 am
Posts: 316
No he shouldn't.

I'm not close to the club so others on here may well be able to comment but my perception is that Simon has taken more of a back seat and Stuart Middleton is taking more a role in the running of the club. Roger's departure I've always felt was odd (sudden) and suspect he and Stuart had different visions of the way forward.

This is pure conjecture on my part - trying to put two and two together - I might be coming up with 10 but interested on other people's thoughts / knowledge on this subject.

My own feeling is we need Simon to take more of role not less based on recent events.

Re: Should Simon Moran Sell Up ?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 11:26 am
Wolf Hall Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2016 8:55 pm
Posts: 103
The club needs some stability, so no, Simon Moran should not sell. We don't know if we will still be in the top flight next season, many players are off contract and perhaps even more will want away if we drop down; the coaching staff needs an overhaul and to be honest, from the outside, the whole club needs a good shake up. To do all that and for the man who supports the club emotionally and financially would be a disaster. How many supporters would be prepared to invest £1000 only for one of them to be on the board. And believe me, the last thing you want to do is to be on the board of a RL club, especially one that is struggling. So, Simon, please keep supporting the Wire but please use some of your business acumen and sort out this dis functional club.

Re: Should Simon Moran Sell Up ?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 11:37 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8164
Whaaaaaaaaaat!!!!!
once a wire always a wire

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AndyH, Asgardian13, Barbed Wire, Bartholemew Smythe, Dezzies_right_hook, Froggy, Hessle Roader, Irish Wire, Jack Pepsi, jon_t, morrisseyisawire, Philth, ratticusfinch, rubber duckie, Sandwich Wire, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, The All New Chester Wire, The Riddler, WF Rhino, Winslade's Offload, Wire in Ashton, wire-flyer, Wiredeano, Wolf Hall, wolfie wales, Wrath and 280 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,596,2601,95176,0724,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 19:30
CH1
DONCASTER
v
OXFORD  
 > Thu 6th Jul : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM