No definitely not. He is first and foremost a long-time supporter of the club before he invested, this club IS important to him. The problem for me is complacency. Before smith took over its was a club of mates Cullen was far too close to the players under him at the time which off course made it difficult for him To drop anyone no matter how bad they played, this stood out a mile when Mr Smith took over. It was obviously a case of; I don’t care who you are or how good you think you are, If you don’t put the effort in and earn your corn you are dropped or in some cases out. I now think we have reached that stage again, Tony for me has become too close to the players, if this club has learnt anything it should be Keep it fresh that’s from the top down to the bottom. For me Simon should certainly stay BUT should do what all good bosses should do and that’s have the balls to wheeled the Axe where needed, that is now. The circle should now start again with someone new over the players with no elegance, and start with I DON’T CARE HOW GOOD YOU THINK YOU ARE !!!! Jack.

The Wire - It's Time To Believe



When things go wrong, as they sometimes will.

When the road you're trudging seems all up hill,

When the funds are low, and the debts are high,

And you want to smile, but you have to sigh,

When care is pressing you down a bit,

Rest if you must, but don't you quit.



Life is queer with the twists and turns,

AS everyone of us sometimes learns,

And many a failure turns about,

When he might have won had he stuck it out:

Don't give up through the pace seems slow.

You may succeed with another blow.



Success is failure turned inside out,

The silver tint of the clouds of doubt,

And you never can tell how close you are,

It may be near when it seems so far;

So stick to the fight when you're hardest hit,

It's when things seem worse,

that you must not quit.