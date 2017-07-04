|
He owns the club and must have put millions into it over the past few years, but is it time for him to call it a day ?
He has not won a GF yet and clearly many fans are not happy with the current situation, so perhaps he should call it a day and sell up. All owners move on at some point and although he has been very good at re-building a club in a 'poor state of repair' a few years back, all that money has not bought success.
Unless the club attracted another wealthy backer it would mean we wouldn't be able to buy as many players as we have in the past, and of course the club has debts (borrowings) of around £1.8 million (I think) which will need to be paid off, but perhaps the supporters could take a share in the club (£1,000 / supporter ?) which would give us a much bigger say in how it is all run and a seat on the Board.
Tue Jul 04, 2017 9:38 am
|
Whilst his generosity is not in doubt, this is the trouble of all clubs with a wealthy benefactor. They are effectively at their whim. He has paid for that privilege.
Seeing the disagreement on here this season I don't know if fans representation on the board would be helpful. We would end up with someone like the Official Fan Club Nigel. Fast forward 20 years and you would find us playing Hemel Stags on Padgate Rec with Tony watching on from his mobility scooter.
Tue Jul 04, 2017 10:20 am
|
I wish they would come out and acknowledge somethimg is very wrong, im sick of the continued thankyou for your support (insert smiley face) travel home safely. We know and they know this is unacceptable to the MAJORITY of us.
Tue Jul 04, 2017 10:27 am
|
No definitely not. He is first and foremost a long-time supporter of the club before he invested, this club IS important to him.
The problem for me is complacency.
Before smith took over its was a club of mates Cullen was far too close to the players under him at the time which off course made it difficult for him
To drop anyone no matter how bad they played, this stood out a mile when Mr Smith took over. It was obviously a case of; I don’t care who you are or how good you think you are,
If you don’t put the effort in and earn your corn you are dropped or in some cases out.
I now think we have reached that stage again, Tony for me has become too close to the players, if this club has learnt anything it should be Keep it fresh that’s from the top down to the bottom.
For me Simon should certainly stay BUT should do what all good bosses should do and that’s have the balls to wheeled the Axe where needed, that is now.
The circle should now start again with someone new over the players with no elegance, and start with I DON’T CARE HOW GOOD YOU THINK YOU ARE !!!!
Jack.
The Wire - It's Time To Believe
When things go wrong, as they sometimes will.
When the road you're trudging seems all up hill,
When the funds are low, and the debts are high,
And you want to smile, but you have to sigh,
When care is pressing you down a bit,
Rest if you must, but don't you quit.
Life is queer with the twists and turns,
AS everyone of us sometimes learns,
And many a failure turns about,
When he might have won had he stuck it out:
Don't give up through the pace seems slow.
You may succeed with another blow.
Success is failure turned inside out,
The silver tint of the clouds of doubt,
And you never can tell how close you are,
It may be near when it seems so far;
So stick to the fight when you're hardest hit,
It's when things seem worse,
that you must not quit.
Tue Jul 04, 2017 11:03 am
No he shouldn't.
I'm not close to the club so others on here may well be able to comment but my perception is that Simon has taken more of a back seat and Stuart Middleton is taking more a role in the running of the club. Roger's departure I've always felt was odd (sudden) and suspect he and Stuart had different visions of the way forward.
This is pure conjecture on my part - trying to put two and two together - I might be coming up with 10 but interested on other people's thoughts / knowledge on this subject.
My own feeling is we need Simon to take more of role not less based on recent events.
Tue Jul 04, 2017 11:26 am
The club needs some stability, so no, Simon Moran should not sell. We don't know if we will still be in the top flight next season, many players are off contract and perhaps even more will want away if we drop down; the coaching staff needs an overhaul and to be honest, from the outside, the whole club needs a good shake up. To do all that and for the man who supports the club emotionally and financially would be a disaster. How many supporters would be prepared to invest £1000 only for one of them to be on the board. And believe me, the last thing you want to do is to be on the board of a RL club, especially one that is struggling. So, Simon, please keep supporting the Wire but please use some of your business acumen and sort out this dis functional club.
Tue Jul 04, 2017 11:37 am
once a wire always a wire
