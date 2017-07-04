WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Should Simon Moran Sell Up ?

Should Simon Moran Sell Up ?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 9:31 am
Winslade's Offload
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3543
Location: In Between Days.
He owns the club and must have put millions into it over the past few years, but is it time for him to call it a day ?

He has not won a GF yet and clearly many fans are not happy with the current situation, so perhaps he should call it a day and sell up. All owners move on at some point and although he has been very good at re-building a club in a 'poor state of repair' a few years back, all that money has not bought success.

Unless the club attracted another wealthy backer it would mean we wouldn't be able to buy as many players as we have in the past, and of course the club has debts (borrowings) of around £1.8 million (I think) which will need to be paid off, but perhaps the supporters could take a share in the club (£1,000 / supporter ?) which would give us a much bigger say in how it is all run and a seat on the Board.

Re: Should Simon Moran Sell Up ?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 9:38 am
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8784
Whilst his generosity is not in doubt, this is the trouble of all clubs with a wealthy benefactor. They are effectively at their whim. He has paid for that privilege.

Seeing the disagreement on here this season I don't know if fans representation on the board would be helpful. We would end up with someone like the Official Fan Club Nigel. Fast forward 20 years and you would find us playing Hemel Stags on Padgate Rec with Tony watching on from his mobility scooter.

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Barbed Wire, bbfc00, dboy, dull nickname, Edinburgh Warrior, Gaz3376, Google Adsense [Bot], HOOF HEARTED, karetaker, matt6169, Moving Forward, Old Man John, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandwich Wire, scottty, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, The Riddler, The Speculator, Wardy67, Wrath and 239 guests

