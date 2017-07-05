a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): - 10,880
b) Score and Winning team: - Warrington 22 v 20 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): - Atkins
d) Time of first try:- 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): - Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): - 7
g) Wakefield v Castleford (Thursday) - Cas by 10
St Helens v Hull FC (Friday) - Hull by 4
Huddersfield v Widnes (Friday) - Hudds by 8
Catalans v Wigan (Saturday) - Wigan by 6
Salford v Leeds (Sunday) - Salford by 2
