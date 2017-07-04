|
[quote="marshman777"]a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10000
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 24 v 10 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): lineham
d) Time of first try: 8mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8
g) Wakefield v Castleford (Thursday) Cas by 10
St Helens v Hull FC (Friday) Hull by8
Huddersfield v Widnes (Friday) Hudds by 14
Catalans v Wigan (Saturday) Wigan by 12
Salford v Leeds (Sunday) Salford by 8
Tue Jul 04, 2017 9:25 pm
a) 9,700
b) Wire 24 - Leigh 10
c) First Try : Atkins
d) 7 Mins
e) Last try : Atkins
f) Kicks : 7
g) Cas by 8
Sts by 6
Hudds by 12
Wigan by 10
Salford by 8
Tue Jul 04, 2017 9:40 pm
A) 10,000
B) Wire 16-28 Leigh
C) Lineham
D) 6 mins
E) Lineham
F) 6
G)
Wakey by 6
Hull by 4
Hudds by 16
Catalans by 8
Leeds by 8
Tue Jul 04, 2017 10:30 pm
eddieH
Strong-running second rower
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9950
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 26 v 14 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 9 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Wakefield v Castleford (Thursday) Cas by 16
St Helens v Hull FC (Friday) Hull by 12
Huddersfield v Widnes (Friday) Hudds by 6
Catalans v Wigan (Saturday) Cats by 10
Salford v Leeds (Sunday) Salford by 4
Wed Jul 05, 2017 7:31 am
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10500
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 16 v 24 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 11 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Wakefield v Castleford (Thursday) Cas by 20
St Helens v Hull FC (Friday) Hull by 12
Huddersfield v Widnes (Friday) Hudds by 10
Catalans v Wigan (Saturday) Wigan by 10
Salford v Leeds (Sunday) Salford by 16
Wed Jul 05, 2017 2:34 pm
Rugby
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,000
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 30 v 10 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 4 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Wakefield v Castleford (Thursday): Castleford by 12
St Helens v Hull FC (Friday): Hull by 6
Huddersfield v Widnes (Friday): Huddersfield by 12
Catalans v Wigan (Saturday): Wigan by 4
Salford v Leeds (Sunday): Salford by 4
Wed Jul 05, 2017 3:32 pm
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,371
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 20 v 26 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): Hiku
d) Time of first try: 9 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Wakefield v Castleford (Thursday) Cas by 4
St Helens v Hull FC (Friday) Hull by 4
Huddersfield v Widnes (Friday) Huddersfield by 6
Catalans v Wigan (Saturday) Wigan by 8
Salford v Leeds (Sunday) Salford by 8
The Wire and Tranmere Rovers you can't go wrong
Rogues Gallery wrote:
A very good friend of mine always uses this line.
"If Saints were playing for my life, I'd still want them to lose"
Wed Jul 05, 2017 6:32 pm
a- 9500
b- wire 24 v leigh 18
c- young declan
d- 9 mins
e- young declan
f- 7
g
cas by 8
sts by 8
hudds by 12
wigan by 8
salford by 8
Wed Jul 05, 2017 7:41 pm
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,579
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 24 v 16 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Wakefield v Castleford (Thursday) Cas by 12
St Helens v Hull FC (Friday) Hull by 6
Huddersfield v Widnes (Friday) Huddersfield by 10
Catalans v Wigan (Saturday) Wigan by 12
Salford v Leeds (Sunday) Leeds by 10
Lupus Non Mordet Lupum!!
Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:45 pm
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,170
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 28 v 14 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 5 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Wakefield v Castleford (Thursday): Castleford by 10
St Helens v Hull FC (Friday): Hull by 6
Huddersfield v Widnes (Friday): Huddersfield by 8
Catalans v Wigan (Saturday): Wigan by 8
Salford v Leeds (Sunday): Salford by 10
