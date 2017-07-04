WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition Leigh Home

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 8:29 pm
Johnkendal
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 09, 2007 7:19 pm
Posts: 440
Location: A home game is 70 miles away but still worth it!
[quote="marshman777"]a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10000
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 24 v 10 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): lineham
d) Time of first try: 8mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8

g) Wakefield v Castleford (Thursday) Cas by 10
St Helens v Hull FC (Friday) Hull by8
Huddersfield v Widnes (Friday) Hudds by 14
Catalans v Wigan (Saturday) Wigan by 12
Salford v Leeds (Sunday) Salford by 8

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Leigh Home

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 9:25 pm
Wire Weaver
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Sep 18, 2009 12:50 pm
Posts: 345
a) 9,700
b) Wire 24 - Leigh 10
c) First Try : Atkins
d) 7 Mins
e) Last try : Atkins
f) Kicks : 7

g) Cas by 8
Sts by 6
Hudds by 12
Wigan by 10
Salford by 8

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Leigh Home

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 9:40 pm
Vespid_Wire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 16, 2014 4:44 pm
Posts: 1510
A) 10,000
B) Wire 16-28 Leigh
C) Lineham
D) 6 mins
E) Lineham
F) 6
G)

Wakey by 6
Hull by 4
Hudds by 16
Catalans by 8
Leeds by 8

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Leigh Home

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 10:30 pm
eddieH
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jan 19, 2007 4:24 pm
Posts: 294
Location: Still in 1973 and not PC
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9950
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 26 v 14 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 9 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Wakefield v Castleford (Thursday) Cas by 16
St Helens v Hull FC (Friday) Hull by 12
Huddersfield v Widnes (Friday) Hudds by 6
Catalans v Wigan (Saturday) Cats by 10
Salford v Leeds (Sunday) Salford by 4

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Leigh Home

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 7:31 am
Longbarn Wire
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 31, 2007 11:13 am
Posts: 1026
Location: Warrington
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10500
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 16 v 24 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 11 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) Wakefield v Castleford (Thursday) Cas by 20
St Helens v Hull FC (Friday) Hull by 12
Huddersfield v Widnes (Friday) Hudds by 10
Catalans v Wigan (Saturday) Wigan by 10
Salford v Leeds (Sunday) Salford by 16

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Leigh Home

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 2:34 pm
Rugby
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 01, 2004 5:59 pm
Posts: 2026
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,000
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 30 v 10 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 4 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) Wakefield v Castleford (Thursday): Castleford by 12
St Helens v Hull FC (Friday): Hull by 6
Huddersfield v Widnes (Friday): Huddersfield by 12
Catalans v Wigan (Saturday): Wigan by 4
Salford v Leeds (Sunday): Salford by 4

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Leigh Home

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 3:32 pm
ScouseWire
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 13, 2011 12:03 pm
Posts: 420
Location: The Top 8
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,371
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 20 v 26 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): Hiku
d) Time of first try: 9 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Wakefield v Castleford (Thursday) Cas by 4
St Helens v Hull FC (Friday) Hull by 4
Huddersfield v Widnes (Friday) Huddersfield by 6
Catalans v Wigan (Saturday) Wigan by 8
Salford v Leeds (Sunday) Salford by 8
The Wire and Tranmere Rovers you can't go wrong
Rogues Gallery wrote:

A very good friend of mine always uses this line.

"If Saints were playing for my life, I'd still want them to lose"
