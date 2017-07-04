[quote="marshman777"]a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10000

b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 24 v 10 Leigh

c) First try (Wire player): lineham

d) Time of first try: 8mins

e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hiku

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8



g) Wakefield v Castleford (Thursday) Cas by 10

St Helens v Hull FC (Friday) Hull by8

Huddersfield v Widnes (Friday) Hudds by 14

Catalans v Wigan (Saturday) Wigan by 12

Salford v Leeds (Sunday) Salford by 8