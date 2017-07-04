|
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3015
Location: Stuck in 1982
|
This week's clash of the Titans is more like a clash of Titanics as we welcome Leigh to the HJ iceberg this week. Who'll be first to sink, who's band will be playing on deck the longest?
Good Luck
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):
g) Wakefield v Castleford (Thursday)
St Helens v Hull FC (Friday)
Huddersfield v Widnes (Friday)
Catalans v Wigan (Saturday)
Salford v Leeds (Sunday)
|
|
Tue Jul 04, 2017 8:03 am
|
Joined: Tue Feb 07, 2012 4:24 pm
Posts: 472
Location: Warrington
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10250
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 24 v 10 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): Hiku
d) Time of first try: 12 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Wakefield v Castleford (Thursday) Cas by 18
St Helens v Hull FC (Friday) Hull by 14
Huddersfield v Widnes (Friday) Hudds by 22
Catalans v Wigan (Saturday) Wigan by 8
Salford v Leeds (Sunday) Leeds by 8
|
2016 - "This is our Year"
|
Tue Jul 04, 2017 8:10 am
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3186
Location: warrington
|
A: 9785
B: Wire 26-20 Leigh
C: Atkins
D: 8 mins
E: Atkins
F: 8
G:
Cas by 20
Saints by 8
Giants by 12
Wigan by 16
Leeds by 6
|
|
Tue Jul 04, 2017 9:34 am
|
Joined: Wed Jun 24, 2009 2:01 pm
Posts: 800
Location: Warrington
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10008
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 20 v 32 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 10 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8
g) Wakefield v Castleford (Thursday) Cas by 16
St Helens v Hull FC (Friday) Hull by 8
Huddersfield v Widnes (Friday) Hudds by 20
Catalans v Wigan (Saturday) Wigan by 12
Salford v Leeds (Sunday) Salford by 12
|
|
Tue Jul 04, 2017 9:47 am
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8795
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9999
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 22 v 10 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): Hiku
d) Time of first try: 12 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Atkins
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Wakefield v Castleford (Thursday) Cas by 16
St Helens v Hull FC (Friday) Sainst by 4
Huddersfield v Widnes (Friday) Hudds by 18
Catalans v Wigan (Saturday) Wigan by 10
Salford v Leeds (Sunday) Salford by 6
|
|
Tue Jul 04, 2017 12:46 pm
|
Gaz3376
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Feb 02, 2010 9:08 am
Posts: 292
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10400
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 20 v 14 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): Ratchford
d) Time of first try: 12 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Atkins
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Wakefield v Castleford (Thursday) Cas by 20
St Helens v Hull FC (Friday) Hull by 6
Huddersfield v Widnes (Friday) Hudds by 10
Catalans v Wigan (Saturday) Wigan by 10
Salford v Leeds (Sunday) Salford by 6
|
|
Tue Jul 04, 2017 1:27 pm
|
Joined: Mon Apr 06, 2009 3:05 pm
Posts: 2114
Location: Warrington
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10226
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 22 v 24 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 8 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Dawson
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Wakefield v Castleford (Thursday) Cas by 16
St Helens v Hull FC (Friday) Draw
Huddersfield v Widnes (Friday) Hudds by 14
Catalans v Wigan (Saturday) Cats by 10
Salford v Leeds (Sunday) Leeds by 4
|
Yed wrote:
A player who scores a hatrick in a final against the current SL champions will always have a place in Wire history
Horatio Yed wrote:
Simon Grix, rugby leagues answer to the Karma Sutra, f'kn the opposition in every position.
|
Tue Jul 04, 2017 6:22 pm
|
Joined: Sat May 26, 2007 1:10 pm
Posts: 3449
Location: Still waiting for the title
|
A) 8,800
B) Girls 22-28 Leigh
C) Gidley
D) 6mins
E) Atkins
F) 7
G) Cas by 12
Saints by 8
Hudds by 6
Wigan by 10
Salford by 6
|
Follow me on Twitter @MikeyWire
|
Tue Jul 04, 2017 6:25 pm
|
Joined:
Wed May 10, 2006 10:30 pmPosts:
84Location:
One foot in the grave
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,100
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 32 v 28 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): Jack Hughes
d) Time of first try: 7 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Stefan Ratchford
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Wakefield v Castleford (Thursday) Castleford by 14
St Helens v Hull FC (Friday) St Helens by 4
Huddersfield v Widnes (Friday) Huddersfield by 20
Catalans v Wigan (Saturday) Wigan by 10
Salford v Leeds (Sunday) Leeds by 6
|
Gerrum on side ref
|
Tue Jul 04, 2017 8:22 pm
|
CW8
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 772
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9,690
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 22 v 20 Leigh
c) First try (Wire player): lineham
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Wakefield v Castleford (Thursday) Cas by 16
St Helens v Hull FC (Friday) Hull by 2
Huddersfield v Widnes (Friday) Hudds by 2
Catalans v Wigan (Saturday) Wigan by 2
Salford v Leeds (Sunday) Salford by 2
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, atomic, Barbed Wire, Bigtom, Builth Wells Wire, Chetnik, CW8, gary numan, Gaz3376, Gazwire, grifter, HOOF HEARTED, Irish Wire, Johnkendal, karetaker, kev123, lefty goldblatt, LostInNewcastle, matthew, Melph, Milly, morrisseyisawire, pie.warrior, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, The Railwayman, TrevorGrice, Wire, wire-flyer, wolfie wales, Wrath and 314 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|