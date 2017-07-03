Grimmy wrote: Proper off season thread this, do I look like Phil Bailey???



I've been watching since 2001:



1 Radlinski v Phelps

2 Charnley v Dallas

3 Gleeson v Renouf

4 Connolly v Carmont

5 Burgess v Richards

6 Williams v Barrett

7 S.Tomkins v Lam

8 Fielden* v Pongia

9 Newton v Leuluai

10 A.Farrell v C.Smith

11 Hock v Hoffman

12 L.Farrell v Furner

13 O'Loughlin v Fletcher



14 O'Connor v Paleaaesina*

15 McIlorum v Riddell

16 Flower v Lima

17 J.Tomkins** v Hansen



*2006

** First stint



That would be a great game. There are one or two duds in my overseas side though.

Amos Roberts over Phelps in your team, he was unreal at fullback. If only he hadn't wrapped his leg around the posts vs Wakefield scoring that incredible try