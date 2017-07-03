WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan all time GB v Rest of the world

Wigan all time GB v Rest of the world

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 10:17 pm
William Melvin Hicks

Joined: Thu Feb 09, 2006 10:04 pm
Posts: 16
in my time of watching Wigan since the mid 1970s, these are my 1-13 of Wigan players (british xiii v rest of the world xiii. may have missed a few

GB v ROW (rest of the world)
Tomkins 1 Ella
Robinson 2 Ferguson
Lydon 3 Bell
Connolly 4 Miles
Offiah 5 Richards
Edwards 6 Kenny
Gregory 7 Lam
Case 8 Dowling
McIlorum 9 Tamati
Platt 10 Davidson
Betts 11 West
A Farrell 12 Du Toit
Hanley 13 Fletcher

would anyone disagree ?

Re: Wigan all time GB v Rest of the world

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 7:38 am
[Gareth]
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 12:30 pm
Posts: 13925
Location: Listening to the reggae band, Jihad
Is it the off-season already?

I think we really need some piping on next years kit....
www.camfaf.com
"Gott weiß ich will kein Engel sein"

"This song is for all you people in the back, its called 'Hard To See'"
Ivan Moody, 5FDP, Reading Festival 2016

Re: Wigan all time GB v Rest of the world

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 8:08 am
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12335
Proper off season thread this, do I look like Phil Bailey???

I've been watching since 2001:

1 Radlinski v Roberts
2 Charnley v Dallas
3 Gleeson v Renouf
4 Connolly v Carmont
5 Burgess v Richards
6 Williams v Barrett
7 S.Tomkins v Lam
8 Fielden* v Pongia
9 Newton v Leuluai
10 A.Farrell v C.Smith
11 Hock v Hoffman
12 L.Farrell v Furner
13 O'Loughlin v Fletcher

14 O'Connor v Paleaaesina*
15 McIlorum v Riddell
16 Flower v Lima
17 J.Tomkins** v Hansen

*2006
** First stint

That would be a great game. There are one or two duds in my overseas side though.
Last edited by Grimmy on Tue Jul 04, 2017 10:44 am, edited 1 time in total.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Re: Wigan all time GB v Rest of the world

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 9:46 am
FIOS
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Nov 03, 2010 5:06 pm
Posts: 3263
Grimmy wrote:
Proper off season thread this, do I look like Phil Bailey???

I've been watching since 2001:

1 Radlinski v Phelps
2 Charnley v Dallas
3 Gleeson v Renouf
4 Connolly v Carmont
5 Burgess v Richards
6 Williams v Barrett
7 S.Tomkins v Lam
8 Fielden* v Pongia
9 Newton v Leuluai
10 A.Farrell v C.Smith
11 Hock v Hoffman
12 L.Farrell v Furner
13 O'Loughlin v Fletcher

14 O'Connor v Paleaaesina*
15 McIlorum v Riddell
16 Flower v Lima
17 J.Tomkins** v Hansen

*2006
** First stint

That would be a great game. There are one or two duds in my overseas side though.


Amos Roberts over Phelps in your team, he was unreal at fullback. If only he hadn't wrapped his leg around the posts vs Wakefield scoring that incredible try :|
Please support Joining Jack and run the Wigan 10k on 6th September 2015. Details at //www.wigan10k.co.uk

Re: Wigan all time GB v Rest of the world

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 10:40 am
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12335
FIOS wrote:
Amos Roberts over Phelps in your team, he was unreal at fullback. If only he hadn't wrapped his leg around the posts vs Wakefield scoring that incredible try :|

Forgot Amos! He was brilliant! I couldn't think of any overseas fullbacks apart from Vaealiki, Phelps and Withers from my time. Will edit
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Re: Wigan all time GB v Rest of the world

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 11:18 am
The Whiffy Kipper
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 69
Where is Lazarus, Webcke, Cleal, Wisheart, Hill, Ettingshausen, Dailey, K|immorley, Fittler to mention a few
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.

Re: Wigan all time GB v Rest of the world

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 11:20 am
exiled Warrior
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue May 24, 2005 8:46 am
Posts: 1186
Location: exiled in Manchester
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
Where is Lazarus, Webcke, Cleal, Wisheart, Hill, Ettingshausen, Dailey, K|immorley, Fittler to mention a few



Funny I don't remember them playing for Wigan :-)



(the OP was putting teams for Wigan GB players v Wigan Overseas players)

Re: Wigan all time GB v Rest of the world

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 11:23 am
The Whiffy Kipper
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 69
exiled Warrior wrote:
Funny I don't remember them playing for Wigan :-)



(the OP was putting teams for Wigan GB players v Wigan Overseas players)

oops i read it wrong, damn these old eyes :oops:
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.

