in my time of watching Wigan since the mid 1970s, these are my 1-13 of Wigan players (british xiii v rest of the world xiii. may have missed a few
GB v ROW (rest of the world)
Tomkins 1 Ella
Robinson 2 Ferguson
Lydon 3 Bell
Connolly 4 Miles
Offiah 5 Richards
Edwards 6 Kenny
Gregory 7 Lam
Case 8 Dowling
McIlorum 9 Tamati
Platt 10 Davidson
Betts 11 West
A Farrell 12 Du Toit
Hanley 13 Fletcher
would anyone disagree ?
Tue Jul 04, 2017 7:38 am
Is it the off-season already?
I think we really need some piping on next years kit....
Tue Jul 04, 2017 8:08 am
Proper off season thread this, do I look like Phil Bailey???
I've been watching since 2001:
1 Radlinski v Roberts
2 Charnley v Dallas
3 Gleeson v Renouf
4 Connolly v Carmont
5 Burgess v Richards
6 Williams v Barrett
7 S.Tomkins v Lam
8 Fielden* v Pongia
9 Newton v Leuluai
10 A.Farrell v C.Smith
11 Hock v Hoffman
12 L.Farrell v Furner
13 O'Loughlin v Fletcher
14 O'Connor v Paleaaesina*
15 McIlorum v Riddell
16 Flower v Lima
17 J.Tomkins** v Hansen
*2006
** First stint
That would be a great game. There are one or two duds in my overseas side though.
Tue Jul 04, 2017 9:46 am
Grimmy wrote:
Proper off season thread this, do I look like Phil Bailey???
I've been watching since 2001:
1 Radlinski v Phelps
2 Charnley v Dallas
3 Gleeson v Renouf
4 Connolly v Carmont
5 Burgess v Richards
6 Williams v Barrett
7 S.Tomkins v Lam
8 Fielden* v Pongia
9 Newton v Leuluai
10 A.Farrell v C.Smith
11 Hock v Hoffman
12 L.Farrell v Furner
13 O'Loughlin v Fletcher
14 O'Connor v Paleaaesina*
15 McIlorum v Riddell
16 Flower v Lima
17 J.Tomkins** v Hansen
*2006
** First stint
That would be a great game. There are one or two duds in my overseas side though.
Amos Roberts over Phelps in your team, he was unreal at fullback. If only he hadn't wrapped his leg around the posts vs Wakefield scoring that incredible try
Tue Jul 04, 2017 10:40 am
FIOS wrote:
Amos Roberts over Phelps in your team, he was unreal at fullback. If only he hadn't wrapped his leg around the posts vs Wakefield scoring that incredible try
Forgot Amos! He was brilliant! I couldn't think of any overseas fullbacks apart from Vaealiki, Phelps and Withers from my time. Will edit
Tue Jul 04, 2017 11:18 am
Where is Lazarus, Webcke, Cleal, Wisheart, Hill, Ettingshausen, Dailey, K|immorley, Fittler to mention a few
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.
Tue Jul 04, 2017 11:20 am
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
Where is Lazarus, Webcke, Cleal, Wisheart, Hill, Ettingshausen, Dailey, K|immorley, Fittler to mention a few
Funny I don't remember them playing for Wigan
(the OP was putting teams for Wigan GB players v Wigan Overseas players)
Tue Jul 04, 2017 11:23 am
exiled Warrior wrote:
Funny I don't remember them playing for Wigan
(the OP was putting teams for Wigan GB players v Wigan Overseas players)
oops i read it wrong, damn these old eyes
