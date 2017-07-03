in my time of watching Wigan since the mid 1970s, these are my 1-13 of Wigan players (british xiii v rest of the world xiii. may have missed a few



GB v ROW (rest of the world)

Tomkins 1 Ella

Robinson 2 Ferguson

Lydon 3 Bell

Connolly 4 Miles

Offiah 5 Richards

Edwards 6 Kenny

Gregory 7 Lam

Case 8 Dowling

McIlorum 9 Tamati

Platt 10 Davidson

Betts 11 West

A Farrell 12 Du Toit

Hanley 13 Fletcher



would anyone disagree ?