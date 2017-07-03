in my time of watching Wigan since the mid 1970s, these are my 1-13 of Wigan players (british xiii v rest of the world xiii. may have missed a few
GB v ROW (rest of the world)
Tomkins 1 Ella
Robinson 2 Ferguson
Lydon 3 Bell
Connolly 4 Miles
Offiah 5 Richards
Edwards 6 Kenny
Gregory 7 Lam
Case 8 Dowling
McIlorum 9 Tamati
Platt 10 Davidson
Betts 11 West
A Farrell 12 Du Toit
Hanley 13 Fletcher
would anyone disagree ?
