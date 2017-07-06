WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dons v Oxford at Featherstone Wed 5th July 7.30

Re: Dons v Oxford at Featherstone Wed 5th July 7.30

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 3:24 pm
weighman
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6555
tttiger do you watch rugby league on a regular basis ?

Re: Dons v Oxford at Featherstone Wed 5th July 7.30

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 5:41 pm
Harworthdon
Joined: Sat Sep 28, 2013 9:28 am
Posts: 192
does anyone know what the attendance was ( i was going to put crowd) but did,nt want people to think l was being sarcastic.

Re: Dons v Oxford at Featherstone Wed 5th July 7.30

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 5:49 pm
weighman
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6555
About 300 - 400 I would say better than I thought , noted a lot of regulars missing .

Re: Dons v Oxford at Featherstone Wed 5th July 7.30

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 4:41 pm
Another Penalty
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Aug 11, 2003 2:32 pm
Posts: 2432
Location: Living the dream in Doncaster
http://www.doncasterrugbyleague.co.uk/a ... e-happy-to
Rugbyman has retired. Welcome to Another Penalty

Re: Dons v Oxford at Featherstone Wed 5th July 7.30

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 9:03 pm
Lilfatman

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:52 pm
Posts: 35
Another Penalty wrote:
http://www.doncasterrugbyleague.co.uk/article/52774/reaction--horne-happy-to

It looks as though we softened Oxford up for Barrow to cut loose today.

Re: Dons v Oxford at Featherstone Wed 5th July 7.30

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:41 pm
weighman
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6555
Barrow 80 v Oxford 10 .
Not a good advertisement for C1 rugby .

The RFL have got to look at this division for the 2018 season !

Re: Dons v Oxford at Featherstone Wed 5th July 7.30

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:56 pm
weighman
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6555
Toronto 62 v Gloucester 10 .

Hope the visitors are tired next Sunday.

Good night

COYD

Re: Dons v Oxford at Featherstone Wed 5th July 7.30

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 8:35 am
Lilfatman

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:52 pm
Posts: 35
weighman wrote:
Barrow 80 v Oxford 10 .
Not a good advertisement for C1 rugby .

The RFL have got to look at this division for the 2018 season !

Can't see what they can do about it. Just not enough talent to go round.

Re: Dons v Oxford at Featherstone Wed 5th July 7.30

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 11:11 am
weighman
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6555
Have C2 for developing clubs eg Hemel, Oxford , Gloucester , Coventry & any new clubs eg Manchester etc
No disrespect meant to those clubs .
