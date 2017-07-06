WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dons v Oxford at Featherstone Wed 5th July 7.30

Re: Dons v Oxford at Featherstone Wed 5th July 7.30

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 3:24 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6552
tttiger do you watch rugby league on a regular basis ?

Re: Dons v Oxford at Featherstone Wed 5th July 7.30

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 5:41 pm
Harworthdon
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Sep 28, 2013 9:28 am
Posts: 192
does anyone know what the attendance was ( i was going to put crowd) but did,nt want people to think l was being sarcastic.

Re: Dons v Oxford at Featherstone Wed 5th July 7.30

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 5:49 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6552
About 300 - 400 I would say better than I thought , noted a lot of regulars missing .

Re: Dons v Oxford at Featherstone Wed 5th July 7.30

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 4:41 pm
Another Penalty
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 11, 2003 2:32 pm
Posts: 2432
Location: Living the dream in Doncaster
http://www.doncasterrugbyleague.co.uk/a ... e-happy-to
Rugbyman has retired. Welcome to Another Penalty

Re: Dons v Oxford at Featherstone Wed 5th July 7.30

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 9:03 pm
Lilfatman

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:52 pm
Posts: 33
Another Penalty wrote:
http://www.doncasterrugbyleague.co.uk/article/52774/reaction--horne-happy-to

It looks as though we softened Oxford up for Barrow to cut loose today.
